Texas players, recruits react to new offensive line NIL deal

Name, Image and Likeness deals have taken over college football since the NCAA made the rule change back in July.

Many players across the country have already made millions of dollars in the short time they have been able to profit up to this point.

Multiple Texas athletes have already taken advantage of NIL by signing endorsement deals, selling merchandise and more. For example, running back Bijan Robinson has a deal with Raising Canes and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was able to get his mother a car through a deal with Covert Hutto.

A new organization named Horns with Heart has set up a deal where each Texas offensive lineman will be paid $50,000 per year called “The Pancake Factory.”

Details of the deal were given in their initial statement:

Starting 8/1/22 all scholarship Offensive Linemen at the University of Texas will receive $50,000 annually ($800,000 combined) for use of their NIL and participating in charitable causes.

Money talks and Texas players and recruits have taken notice of the new NIL deal. See their reactions here:

OL Christian Jones

You get coach Flood, $50K & live in ATX… no brainer😎 pic.twitter.com/LDT4iyBcSh — Christian Jones (@Christo24AHFC) December 6, 2021

Former OL Tope Imade

LB Luke Brockermyer

Linebacker was fun but excited to start this new chapter as an OL https://t.co/ulvfVe16U4 — Luke (@LBrockermeyer) December 6, 2021

DB D'Shawn Jamison

What can we get started for DB’s 👀…. Love you longhorn nation 🧡🤘🏾 — 🦈 (@D_JAMISON5) December 6, 2021

WR Jordan Whittington

Yeah put me Tackle 😂 That’s real https://t.co/1ttAV0b40J — Jordan Whittington (@J_Whitt3) December 6, 2021

DL Jacoby Jones

Texas is the move !! — Jacoby Jones (@CobyOnTop) December 6, 2021

Four-star LB Derrick Brown

TE Jared Wiley

Are tight ends included in this? https://t.co/Jc8dOKJFi5 — JDub (@Jaredwiley23) December 6, 2021

