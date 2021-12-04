Texas players and fans react to Quinn Ewers entering the transfer portal

Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers officially entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday evening.

It’s a move that has been speculated for months. Once quarterback CJ Stroud took full control of the starting job for the Buckeyes, along with true freshman Kyle McCord showing promise as the backup, it didn’t seem likely that Ewers would find playing time in the near future.

Earlier this week, four-star quarterback Devin Brown joined the Buckeyes 2022 recruiting class as well. Needless to say, Ohio State has a crowded quarterback room.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported on Friday that Ewers had let the coaching staff know of his plans to enter the transfer portal. Thamel stated that the three schools that Ewers will now be considering are Texas, Texas Tech and Texas A&M.

This is a great opportunity for Steve Sarkisian and his staff. It’s clear that Texas is looking for quarterback help via the transfer portal, and likely need someone to come in and immediately contribute next season.

Texas now has a second chance at one of the nation’s highest graded quarterback prospects in history. Current players, commits, recruits, and fans excitedly reacted to the news.

Ohhh hey there @QuinnEwers 🙄 — Z A Y 🖤 (@Xavierworthy2) December 4, 2021

Y’all go get him NEEEOOOW — Tope Imade (@TopeImade) December 4, 2021

No school needs a QB more than the University of Texas! Don’t mess around, sign NOW! https://t.co/uzg0BeoYFP — Tom Penders (@TomPenders) December 4, 2021

Reel him in, Sark. — Burnt Orange Nation (@BON_SBNation) December 4, 2021