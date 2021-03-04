Texas players say they were forced to stay on field for 'The Eyes of Texas' after donor threats

Jack Baer
·Writer
·4 min read

A meeting between Texas football players and officials last October has taken on a new light in the wake of the release of several donor emails supporting the embattled "The Eyes of Texas" school song.

Two Texas players have told the Texas Tribune's Kate McGee that athletic department officials told the team they had to remain on the field for "The Eyes of Texas" singalong with fans. Before the meeting, several donors had been upset after players chose to skip the postgame singalong, with some threatening to pull financial contributions to the university over the matter.

During the meeting, the officials allegedly relayed threats from angry donors that the players could face difficult employment prospects if they continued to protest the song, which has racist roots as part of a minstrel show.

One player's account, via the Tribune:

“They said y'all don't have to sing it. But y’all have to stay on the field. Y’all have to go over there and at least show fans appreciation for coming out and watching you guys play,” said junior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown in a Tuesday phone interview.

“It was really eye-opening,” Overshown said. “These are some high-power people that come to see you play and they can keep you from getting a job in the state of Texas. It was shocking that they said that. To this day I still think back to the moment. They really used that as a threat to get us to try to do what they wanted us to do.”

Another unnamed player:

“He kept saying these guys provide this for you. ... He was mentioning, ‘We have donors talking about pulling out money from the south end zone [stadium addition project], stopping their donations,’" the second player said.

The unnamed player reportedly told the Tribune that former head coach Tom Herman and athletic director Chris Del Conte were the officials relaying the donor threats.

Those accusations come two days after Texas safety Caden Sterns tweeted basically the same story on Monday when the donor emails became public.

Texas officials claimed they weren't forcing players to sing 'Eyes of Texas'

The existence of this meeting was already known; Del Conte himself discussed the meeting back in October. However, the accounts of Del Conte and Herman differ significantly from these latest accounts.

In one newsletter, Del Conte claimed he had simply outlined his expectations for the team, via the Dallas Morning News:

“I do want to clarify that I have had many conversations with our head coaches outlining my expectations that our teams show appreciation for our University, fans, and supporters by standing together as a unified group for ‘The Eyes,’ while we work through this issue.”

Herman also denied that his team had been issued a "mandate," with involvement in the singalong still voluntary.

However it played out, the result was clear. Texas players stayed on the field for next week's game against Baylor.

When approached with the players' latest accounts, Del Conte again denied that any player had been forced to stay on the field:

“We simply asked for their help — no one was forced or required to do so,” he said in a statement.

“I never said this, nor would I say this to a student-athlete, and I’ve never heard it from any donors or alumni. My message has consistently been about unity. I’m disappointed if anything anyone else said to our student-athletes caused them to feel this way. That concerns me,” he said in an emailed statement. “I’ve talked to several student-athletes about this and am happy to talk to anyone to let them know that this is not true. I’ve only seen our alumni work to support our student-athletes.”

This back-and-forth is the latest episode in a saga that has been raging in Austin since last summer, when Texas athletes publicly requested the song be replaced in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. Then, as now, the request was met with a vocal response from alumni and other residents of Texas.

Eventually, Longhorns players were openly skipping the singalong, leading to emails such as this one published by the Texas Tribune:

"It is sad that it is offending the blacks. As I said before the blacks are free and it's time for them to move on to another state where everything is in their favor."

Texas denounced those emails as "a few extremist views," but it sure appears that the athletic officials involved may have reacted by giving those extremists exactly what they wanted.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • North Carolina mocked after prioritising anyone who has smoked 100 cigarettes in their lifetime for a vaccine

    North Carolina is offering priority vaccination to anyone who has smoked 'at least 100 cigarettes in their lifetime'. The roll-out plan, announced on Tuesday, was mocked online as residents claimed they would immediately chain-smoke their way to the top of the queue. Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, said that all frontline essential workers can have their vaccine now while giving three weeks' notice for those who are obese, in jail, pregnant, homeless - or who have smoked just five packets of cigarettes in their life. The cohort including smokers will be called forwards on March 24, and is designed to include adults at higher risk of virus exposure or who are at an increased risk of having a severe illness Smokers are defined as “current or former” having “smoked at least 100 cigarettes in their lifetime.”

  • Autopsy: California's 'I-5 Strangler' was strangled himself

    A California serial killer who authorities say strangled and raped at least seven women was fatally choked himself in a state prison, officials said Wednesday. Roger Reece Kibbe, 81, known as the “I-5 Strangler” in the 1970s and 1980s, was spotted unresponsive Sunday in his cell at Mule Creek State Prison southeast of Sacramento — his 40-year-old cellmate standing nearby. An autopsy showed Kibbe had been manually strangled, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office said, calling the death a homicide.

  • Fight Breaks Out After Oklahoma High School Students Engage in 'Racist Taunting' of Black Basketball Players on Opposing Team

    I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: A lot of people need to get it out of their heads that racism will go away once older generations of white people die off.

  • Will Smith says he's been called the N-word to his face '5 or 6 times' — but never 'by a smart person'

    Will Smith says he's been called the N-word to his face — but never by anyone intelligent.

  • In 'exceedingly rare' case, Iowa journalist faces charges from reporting on summer protests

    Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri was arrested while covering racial justice protests last summer.

  • Texas boosters, Greg McDermott and others in college sports are telling us who they are. I hope Black student-athletes listen

    A couple boosters said if Black student-athletes don't like the Longhorns' controversial school song, they can go elsewhere. Take their advice.

  • Reports: Dan Dakich to keep ESPN job, but receives scolding from network over internet bullying

    ESPN isn't happy with Dakich's latest incident, but won't punish him either.

  • Raiders GM Mike Mayock 'pounds the table' for Derek Carr amid Russell Wilson speculation

    Mayock is saying the right things in public. But if he's not exploring a Wilson trade in private, he's not doing his job.

  • 20-year-old photographer snaps stunning shots of strangers in Times Square

    Edward Amean has been photographing New Yorkers on the street since he was 14.

  • Widow of Dallas officer slain by Lee Harvey Oswald dies

    Marie Tippit, the widow of the Dallas police officer killed by Lee Harvey Oswald about 45 minutes after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, has died. Tippit died Tuesday at a hospital in the East Texas city of Sulphur Springs after being diagnosed with pneumonia following a positive test for COVID-19, said her son, Curtis Tippit, 62. Stephen Fagin, curator of the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza, which tells the story of Kennedy’s assassination in downtown Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963, said Tippit was "one of our last direct links to the personal pain and tragedy of the assassination.”

  • It sounds like the Bears have a massive offer on the table for Deshaun Watson

    The Bears have been linked to two potential star quarterbacks that could be traded in Houston’s Deshaun Watson and Seattle’s Russell Wilson. The mere thought of Watson or Wilson in a Bears uniform has been the most exciting part of this offseason. And while it seems like a pipe dream at this point, one NFL insider is adding fuel to the fire of a possible Watson to the Bears trade. According to ESPN insider Jeff Darlington, it sounds like Chicago has a massive offer on the table for Watson.

  • Kellen Winslow II sentenced to 14 years for string of rapes, sex offenses in Southern California

    Winslow faced the possibility of life in prison for his charges prior to agreeing to a plea deal.

  • Texas begins naming electricity firms overdue on winter crisis bills

    Eight energy companies have failed to pay nearly $1 billion for power and services during February's deadly power blackout in Texas, the state's grid operator said this week, and the costs are likely to fall on consumers. Texas consumers will see higher prices as the unpaid fees are passed along to remaining providers. Power grid operator Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) last week said grid users it did not identify had failed to pay $2.46 billion due.

  • "I still get asked, 'Where are you from?'" Senator Tammy Duckworth speaks out against recent spike in anti-Asian rhetoric and violence

    Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss the recent spike in violent attack against Asian Americans. She also weighs in on recent sexual harassment allegations against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and why she says President Biden's former nominee for budget director, Neera Tanden, faced discrimination during the confirmation process.

  • TikTok debates 'disrespectful' wedding decision: 'I would never let this happen'

    A groom uploaded footage from his wedding showing his best friend proposing during the bouquet throw.

  • USMNT's Reggie Cannon says death threats part of U.S. society, feels like explaining it sounds medieval

    "Explaining the America I have lived in to those who don’t live in America, it feels like I am describing medieval times.”

  • Chris D’Elia Accused of Soliciting Nude Pictures From 17-Year-Old

    Comedian Chris D’Elia was sued on Tuesday for allegedly soliciting nude photos from a 17-year-old girl. According to the complaint, filed in federal court in Los Angeles, D’Elia sought and received more than 100 explicit images and videos from the girl over the course of several months. The suit also says he had urged the […]

  • The Game Addresses Accusations He's Scamming Unsigned Artists

    The Game has heard the allegations that he’s running a scam to con unsigned artists out of their money. The rapper explained his promo gig in a new interview.

  • Pence breaks silence to condemn Democrats' sweeping voting reform bill

    In some of his most extensive remarks since Jan. 6, former Vice President Mike Pence wrote an op-ed Wednesday condemning House Democrats' sweeping election and anti-corruption proposal as an "unconstitutional power grab" by "leftists."Why it matters: Pence has largely stayed quiet since the Capitol insurrection, during which rioters were heard chanting "hang Mike Pence" after former President Trump promoted the claim that the vice president could block the certification of the Electoral College.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Writing in The Daily Signal, Pence repeated dubious claims that the 2020 election was "marked by significant voting irregularities."Be smart: While some irregularities occur in every election, state and federal officials have vouched for the election's security and integrity.Lawsuits challenging election results have been rejected by courts across the country, including the Supreme Court.What they're saying: "Polling shows that large numbers of Democrats did not trust the outcome of the 2016 election and that large numbers of Republicans still do not trust the outcome of the 2020 election," Pence wrote.Pence called the Democrats' reform bill, which the House will pass on Wednesday, "an unconstitutional, reckless, and anti-democratic bill that ... could permanently damage our republic." "Leftists not only want you powerless at the ballot box," wrote the former vice president, "they want to silence and censor anyone who would dare to criticize their unconstitutional power grab."Details: The Democrats' "For the People Act" first introduced in 2019, has provisions to restore voting rights for felons, expand early and absentee voting, set national standards for early voting and voter registration, allow voters to register online or on Election Day and prevent voter purges.Pence argued that the bill would undercut efforts to reform elections at the state and local levels. He wrote that the bill "mandates the most questionable and abuse-prone election rules nationwide, while banning commonsense measures to detect, deter, and prosecute election fraud."The bottom line: Pence called the events of Jan. 6 "tragic" and said they "deprived the American people of a substantive discussion in Congress about election integrity in America." He did not once mention the name "Trump."Go deeper: Democrats' sweeping reform bill Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Kim Kardashian Reportedly Concerned About Kanye West's Mental Health Amid Divorce

    A source told 'Entertainment Tonight' that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still in contact after she filed for divorce from the rapper in February.