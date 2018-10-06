Texas player reminds Baker Mayfield of promise to beat Oklahoma after Longhorn win

Keondre Coburn did not forget about his February Twitter exchange with Baker Mayfield.

When Coburn committed to Texas earlier in the year he promised that the Longhorns would beat Oklahoma in his time with the school. The promise caught the eye of the 2017 Heisman winner and now-Cleveland Browns QB.

“This is what we call being naive,” Mayfield said in a reply to Coburn that he has since deleted from Twitter. “Kid has no idea what it’s like stepping into the Cotton Bowl. So here’s how it works… The team north of the Red River doesn’t flinch. But it’s okay, you’ll see for yourself, wish you the best.”

After Texas beat Oklahoma 48-45 thanks to a Cameron Dicker field goal with nine seconds left, Coburn wanted everyone to remember Mayfield’s trash talk.





Texas blew a 21-point fourth-quarter lead in the game but drove down the field after Trey Sermon tied the game with 2:38 left for Dicker’s game-winning field goal. The Longhorns then made sure to plant their flag in the Oklahoma end zone. It’s the first time Texas has beaten Oklahoma since 2015.

Patrick Vahe plants the Texas flag in the OU endzone. pic.twitter.com/dAF9iAIx9B — Ricky Doyle (@RickyDoyle) October 6, 2018





