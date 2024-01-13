Texas played a big part in this year's Ceddy Awards for college football's best | Golden

As we mourn the end of the 2023 college football season, let's take one last glance at the year that was. Enjoy this latest batch of Ceddys: the best (and worst) of the college football season.

Best post: Steve Sarkisian. Longhorn Nation spent Thursday and Friday biting their collective nails as reports circulated about Alabama’s possible interest in him to replace the retiring Nick Saban, but a late Thursday night post on X may have calmed their fears.

More: If Alabama pursues Texas' Steve Sarkisian, should Sarkisian consider it? | Bohls, Golden

“It’s a great day to be a Longhorn,” Sarkisian posted.

He's staying, having signed a four-year extension, the University announced Saturday.

Biggest surge: Texas under Steve Sarkisian. Two seasons after a dreadful 5-7 debut, Sarkisian led the Longhorns to a 12-2 campaign and their first berth in the College Football Playoff. He has installed a strong locker room culture and will be one of the coaches to watch in next season’s debut in the SEC.

Worst title winner: I just can’t get down with Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh. Congrats on the natty, but you cheated, bro. Ace of Base should remake its biggest hit and rename it “I Stole the Signs” in your honor.

More: As many as three Texas Longhorns could go in the first round of the NFL draft | Golden

Best part-time job: Head coach at Michigan. Harbaugh pocketed more than $7 million this season and only had to coach six games. Suspensions never felt so good.

Most disappointing tenure: Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M. He came in with a national championship and a Heisman Trophy winner on his Florida State résumé but never won consistently in College Station. An ill-fated contract extension preceded a 5-7 disaster in 2022 and his eventual ouster 10 games into the 2023 season. Up next, Mike Elko.

Most shocking exit: Nick Saban from Alabama. If you thought Michael Jackson overshadowed Farrah Fawcett when both died on June 25, 2009, then Saban’s exit was doubly impactful hours after fellow coaching legend Pete Carroll stepped down from the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks. Saban is 72 but coached with the zeal of someone half his age. Longhorn Nation is happy to never have to face him again.

Alabama coaching legend Nick Saban announced his retirement Wednesday. He won six national titles at Alabama and another at LSU. He leaves as arguably the greatest coach in college football history.

Richest agent: Jimmy Sexton. He represents 11 of the 14 current SEC coaches and also has Sarkisian as a client. He has Jerry Maguire and Arliss beat by a mile.

More: Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers should make the right decision and return to school | Bohls

Saddest loss: It was the first season since 1989 without the ultra-entertaining Mike Leach, who passed away in December 2022. The former Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State coach was one of a kind. He loved pirates and Sherlock Holmes and would return phone calls at the oddest hours. What was not to love? He was an interviewer’s delight. We miss him.

Texas wideout Jordan Whittington's final catch of his college career gave the Horns a chance to beat Washington in the Sugar Bowl, but his most impactful play came at TCU when he chased down intercepting cornerback Millard Bradford 40 yards down the field and forced a fumble that was recovered by teammate Xavier Worthy.

Texas' most impactful play: Jordan Whittington’s strip after an interception and Xavier Worthy’s fumble recovery both came on the same play against TCU. It epitomized what Sarkisian is trying to build here: desire, hustle, passion, culture. It was everything we already knew about Whittington and why he will play 10 years in the NFL.

More: Dylan Disu back permanently in starting lineup for Texas basketball, says coach Rodney Terry

Most asked question during the title game: “Why didn’t Penix miss those throws against us?”

Best comeback: Baylor over Central Florida. It was a season to forget for Dave Aranda and Co. Baylor went 3-9, but the Bears took a 35-10 fourth-quarter road deficit and blew it up to the tune of 26 unanswered points for a 36-35 thriller after Isaiah Hankins booted a 25-yard field with 81 seconds remaining.

Best kicker: Bert Auburn cemented his status as the latest great Texas kicker with 19 straight made field goals, including a 42-yarder that beat Kansas State in overtime. Plus he had great hair.

Best grub: Mother’s Restaurant in New Orleans. I hit that spot three times during the Sugar Bowl stay. The crawfish étouffée was to die for.

Coolest gesture: Sarkisian inserted running back Jonathon Brooks for the final kneel down in the Big 12 title game win. Brooks blew out his knee in the TCU game a few weeks earlier, but he was able to end his Texas tenure on a great note on the field.

More: Inside Steve Sarkisian's Texas contract: If Alabama's interested, the buyout is $5 million

Best player: Jayden Daniels, LSU. Daniels' open-field running ability evoked memories of former great dual-threat quarterbacks like Vince Young and Michael Vick. If you missed it, do yourself a favor, go to YouTube and watch the highlights of his record-setting performance against Florida when he totaled 606 yards of offense. It’s well worth your time.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers celebrates a 34-24 win at Alabama on Sept. 9 in Tuscaloosa. The Horns were the only team to beat Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in 54 games.

Biggest statement win: Texas over Alabama. The 34-24 road win in September was the biggest of Sarkisian’s career and it was the unofficial arrival of Texas as a serious national title contender. Coming through like they did in a stadium where the home team was 52-1 in its previous 53 games gave the fan base evidence that the Horns were in for a special season.

Best FBS debut: New Colorado coach Deion Sanders was the biggest story of the preseason, and then his Buffaloes went on the road and put on a stampede in Cowtown. The 45-42 thriller was ammo for Buffs fans who truly believed their program savior had arrived, especially after Coach Prime started 3-0.

Worst rest of the season: The Buffaloes went 1-8 down the stretch and gave up an average of 37.4 points per game. Prime needs more beef on the line. Ralphie, Colorado's mascot, would help.

Worst quote: “I'm not going to put any pressure on you, but I'm going to be in Austin on Thanksgiving, and you better take care of business like you did right here in Lubbock last year." — Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark to Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire at the Red Raider Kickoff Luncheon in August.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, right, urges Longhorn fans to not boo Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark who was presenting him with the Big 12 title trophy in Arlington on Dec. 2. Yormark inflamed Longhorn Nation when he threw his vocal support behind Texas Tech against Texas at a preseason luncheon in Lubbock.

Loudest greeting: After Texas bludgeoned Oklahoma State 57-7 in the Big 12 title game, Yormark was met with thunderous boos from thousands of Horns fans as he presented the title trophy to Sarkisian. We couldn’t even hear his comments from the press box. And that was just fine with us.

Best Ice: Texas tackle T’Vondre Sweat’s Make Them Sweat diamond-studded medallion looks like it’s worth more than my house. Sweat also wins for best pose after he caught a touchdown in the Big 12 title game and gave us his best Heisman look.

Biggest departure: Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis is taking a similar gig at LSU. The author of the most impactful team bus speech in school history ushered in the Sarkisian culture change. He will be missed.

Best argument for a CFP bid: With quarterback Jordan Travis out for the season with a knee injury, Florida State shut down Louisville to win the ACC title and finish 13-0, making a legitimate claim to be included in the College Football Playoff.

Worst argument for a CFP bid: Georgia 63, Florida State 3.

Worst sportsmanship: Eastern Michigan’s Korey Hernandez sucker punched South Alabama’s Jamarrien Burt as he sang his school’s song after the 68 Ventures Bowl. If a player is made to sit one half of the next game for targeting during the game, Hernandez should be suspended at least three games for committing assault if he returns for his COVID-19 exemption year.

Best prediction: My colleague Kirk Bohls predicted before the season that Texas would finish 11-1, win the Big 12 and make the College Football Playoff. Give that man his flowers. He finally hit on one of those crazy predictions.

Worst prediction: I had the Horns at 9-3 in the preseason and got blasted for it. And here I was thinking I was being nice since the Horns had won nine games in a season only once since 2009.

Worst wait: The one we just started in anticipation of the 2024 season.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football's banner year garnered large inclusion in the Ceddys