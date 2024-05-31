Texas pitcher Teagan Kavan speaks on comfort level in big games

Talented pitcher Teagan Kavan was dominant in her seven innings of work in Texas’ Women’s College World Series debut for 2024.

Through seven innings, Kavan had eight strikeouts without allowing a single run to the Stanford Cardinal. The Longhorns pitcher described how she was able to have such great success in the first game of the World Series.

“I think last week honestly helped a lot when I came into a big situation last week to come here. And I think that just kind of calmed me. I knew I was prepared and then I’ve been in front of a big stage before. But just kind of staying locked in with Reese (Atwood) the whole time and calming my nerves and just breathing, really focusing on my breath.”

If she had nerves, they didn’t have much effect on her performance. Kavan allowed just one hit and four walks in seven innings pitched.

There’s still more to accomplish for Texas, but it has players stepping up when called upon. Kavan and company will look to get to the World Series final.

She’s just a freshman! What a start last night from Teagan Kavan. 🤘 7.0 IP – 8K’s – 0 runs allowed pic.twitter.com/QCCDQ3OjQd — Texas Sports Unfiltered (@TSUnfiltered) May 31, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire