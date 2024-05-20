Texas outfielder Max Belyeu named Big 12 player of year, 4 Longhorns on first team

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For Texas sophomore outfielder Max Belyeu, a little confidence went a long way this season.

After playing in 15 games last season as a freshman, Belyeu turned a slow start to his sophomore season into a season that Big 12 Conference coaches thought was the best. He was named the Big 12 player of the year Monday, and once Belyeu started hitting, he didn’t stop.

Belyeu leads the Longhorns into the Big 12 Conference tournament Tuesday with a .703 slugging percentage and 17 home runs, tied for the team lead with Jalin Flores. Belyeu is hitting .341 with 14 doubles and 49 RBIs in 185 at-bats and is the fifth Longhorn to be named the league’s top player. Ivan Melendez was named the conference player of the year in 2022.

Belyeu’s year got off to an inauspicious start. He didn’t have a hit in the opening series against San Diego but then got it going until a mini-slump during the Washington series. Following that series, he turned into one of the Longhorns’ most consistent hitters.

Joining Belyeu on the first team are infielders Jalin Flores and Jared Thomas along with relief pitcher Gage Boehm. Flores also had a terrific turnaround campaign after hitting .175 last season, leading the team with 21 doubles and is hitting .348 on the year. Thomas leads the team with a .363 batting average and is the Big 12’s hit king with 82 while Boehm notched eight saves to emerge as one of the top back-end arms in the conference. Thomas was also named an honorable mention utility player.

Third baseman Peyton Powell was named to the second team while pitchers Max Grubbs and Ace Whitehead, along with outfielder Will Gasparino and catcher Ryan Galvan, were named honorable mention. Gasparino was also named to the all-freshman team.

Texas opens Big 12 Conference tournament play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Texas Tech.

All-Big 12 Conference baseball honors

Player of the Year: Max Belyeu, Texas

Pitcher of the Year: Payton Tolle, TCU

Freshman of the Year: Dominic Voegele, Kansas

Newcomer of the Year: Payton Tolle, TCU

Coach of the Year: Skip Johnson, Oklahoma

All-Big 12 First Team

C: Jake English, Kansas

IF: Brady Day, Kansas State

IF: Michael Snyder, Oklahoma

IF: Jalin Flores, Texas

IF: Jared Thomas, Texas

IF: JJ Wetherholt, West Virginia

OF: Carson Benge, Oklahoma State

OF: Zach Ehrhard, Oklahoma State

OF: Max Belyeu, Texas

DH: Easton Carmichael, Oklahoma

UT: Josh Kross, Cincinnati

SP: Braden Davis, Oklahoma

SP: Brian Holiday, Oklahoma State

SP: Payton Tolle, TCU*

SP: Derek Clark, West Virginia

RP: Gage Boehm, Texas

RP: Ben Abeldt, TCU



*- unanimous selection

All-Big 12 Second Team

C: Kevin Bazzell, Texas Tech

IF: Kodey Shojinaga, Kansas

IF: Kaelen Culpepper, Kansas State

IF: Colin Brueggemann, Oklahoma State

IF: Peyton Powell, Texas

IF: Reed Chumley, West Virginia

OF: Cary Arbolida, Houston

OF: Bryce Madron, Oklahoma

OF: Nolan Schubart, Oklahoma State

DH: Wesley Jordan, Baylor

UT: Christian Mitchelle, Cincinnati

UT: Justin Murray, Houston

SP: Dom Stagliano, UCF

SP: Reese Dutton, Kansas

SP: Dominic Voegele, Kansas

SP: Kyson Witherspoon, Oklahoma

SP: Sam Garcia, Oklahoma State

RP: Tyson Neighbors, Kansas State

RP: Robert Cranz, Oklahoma State

Ties resulted in five starting pitchers and two utility players on the second team

Honorable Mention

Baylor: Ethan Calder, Cole Posey

BYU: Stone Cushing, Mason Olson, Collin Reuter

UCF: Dominic Castellano, Chase Centala, Kyle Kramer, Danny Neri, Matt Prevesk

Cincinnati: Lauden Brooks, Kerrington Cross, Josh Hegemann, Tommy O’Connor, Nathan Taylor

Houston: Cade Citelli, Harold Coll

Kansas: Michael Brooks, Hunter Cranton, Ben Hartl, John Nett

Kansas State: Owen Boerema, Nick English, Brendan Jones, Raphael Pelletier, Jackson Wentworth

Oklahoma: Cater Campbell, Anthony Mackenzie, Scott Mudler, Jackson Nicklaus, John Spikerman, Jaxon Willits

Oklahoma State: Aidan Meola, Tommy Molsky

TCU: Kurtis Byrne, Zachary Cawyer, Logan Maxwell, Sam Myers

Texas: Rylan Galvan, Will Gasparino, Max Grubbs, Jared Thomas (UT), Ace Whitehead

Texas Tech: Damian Bravo, Gavin Kash, Cade McGee, T.J. Pompey, Kyle Robinson, Drew Woodcox

West Virginia: Aidan Major, Sam White (OF/UT), Kyle West

All-Freshman Team

Kuhio Aloy, BYU

Nathan Taylor, Cincinnati

Ace Reese, Houston

Dominic Voegele, Kansas

Blake Dean, Kansas State

Jaxon Willits, Oklahoma

Chase Brunson, TCU

Sam Myers, TCU

Will Gasparino, Texas

Mac Heuer, Texas Tech

Parker Hutyra, Texas Tech

T.J. Pompey, Texas Tech

