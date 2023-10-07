Texas-OU notebook: TE Gunnar Helm steps up with career game in Horns' loss.

DALLAS — Even in a 34-30 defeat to Oklahoma, Texas may have found a new weapon.

With tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders limited by an ankle injury suffered in last week’s win over Kansas, Gunnar Helm stepped into a lead role at the position. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound junior hauled in four catches for 67 yards, including a 25-yarder from Ewers for his first career touchdown. Both numbers marked a career high for the Colorado native, who entered the game with eight career catches for 95 yards.

Sanders, playing limited snaps, finished with just one catch for 13 yards.

“My number was called, and I was just trying to do whatever I can do,” Helm said. “We knew JT (Sanders) wasn't 100% this week, so I just thought I could do that.”

And how did he feel about his touchdown, which was followed by Helm blowing a kiss to the Oklahoma fans in the Sooners’ end of the field?

“It was pretty cool,” he said. “Honestly, it's kind of a blur. I just saw an opportunity for myself, and I made the play.”

Like his teammates and his coaches, Helm said the Longhorns (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) will spend next week watching film while recovering from their first loss. Helm said the team expects to win the rest of their games and possibly meet Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0) for a rematch in the Big 12 title game Dec. 2 at AT&T Stadium.

“We're not going to harp on it too much,” Helm said. “You know, we're going to learn from the loss, and we're going to come back on Monday, get back to work and regroup and start knocking out more teams one by one.”

Savion Red alert

Savion Red flashes: Savion Red served as almost a secret weapon for Texas. The redshirt sophomore from Grand Prairie, who played plenty of quarterback in high school, saw several snaps behind center in the Longhorns’ wildcat formation. He ran for seven yards on his lone carry, but his biggest play came in the passing game, when he found Helm for a 25-yard gain on fourth down in the first half. That was Red’s first career pass attempt.

Secondary misses injured Ryan Watts

No Watts for Texas: Cornerback Ryan Watts missed the game with a lower-leg injury. The two-year starter had been deemed a game-time decision by Sarkisian earlier in the week. Gavin Holmes and Malik Muhammad had extended snaps while rotating in with Terrance Brooks at cornerback. As a unit, the defensive backs struggled against Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who threw for 285 yards on 23-of-38 passing. Holmes had three tackles and no pass breakups while Muhammad didn’t record a tackle or break up a pass but did score his first career touchdown when he recovered a blocked punt in the end zone.

Injuries add up for Longhorns

Majors, Catalon both hurt: Injuries took a toll on Texas. Center Jake Majors went down early with an apparent leg injury and limped off the field. Connor Robertson, a redshirt freshman from Westlake, played the rest of the game at center. And safety Jalon Catalon also limped off after making a tackle while grabbing at his left knee and did not return.

Cotton Bowl to face upcoming renovations

Cotton Bowl makeover: The 93-year-old Cotton Bowl will begin its most extensive renovations in stadium history beginning in early 2024, and that should help ease contract negotiations between the city of Dallas and both Oklahoma and Texas, according to the Dallas Morning News.

According to the report, the $140 million renovation expected to alleviate crowd congestion will be finished in time for the 2025 Red River Rivalry game. Work will be paused in 2024 for the game.

The current contract between Dallas and the two participating schools expires after the 2025 game. Officials for Texas and Oklahoma have not commented on the contract extension, but Dallas officials haven't expressed any concerns about renewing the contract. According to Monica Paul, the executive director of the Dallas Sports Commission, this year’s Red River Rivalry will have at least a $51 million economic impact for Dallas.

Texcetera

Quick hits: Texas gave up five sacks, which marked a season-high for both the Texas offense and the Oklahoma defense. In comparison, Texas’ lone sack came when freshman Anthony Hill Jr. shoved Gabriel out of bounds on a scramble for a 1-yard loss. … After missing two kicks in the win over Kansas last week, Bert Auburn went 3-for-3 on field goals, including a 47-yarder that gave Texas a 30-27 lead with 1:17 left in the game. … Texas’ Jonathon Brooks rushed 22 times for 129 yards and a touchdown, his fourth consecutive game with at least 100 rushing yards. … Xavier Worthy, who finished with 108 yards receiving, is the team’s leader in receptions and receiving yards this season and has caught at least one pass in all of his 31 career games. … Jordan Whittington had his second career game with at least 100 yards receiving after tallying a team-high 115 yards on 10 receptions. … Jahdae Barron led the team with 10 tackles.

