Texas or Oregon: Who has the better resume?

The recent rankings by the College Football Playoff committee have placed the Oregon Ducks ahead of the Texas Longhorns, sparking a debate among the fans of both teams.

Although Texas seems to have a more impressive resume, they are still ranked lower than Oregon. Meanwhile, Oregon has had a less challenging schedule, with their only loss coming on the road against Washington.

The College Football Playoff Committee is apparently basing its rankings on the “eye test” instead of the strength of schedule, records, and common opponents.

The decision has left many Texas fans confused and upset, as they believe that their team deserves a higher ranking. Here are the comparisons between the two teams.

Strength of schedule

Texas: 6.04 (2nd out of 133)

Oregon: 1.82 (59th out of 133)

Edge: Texas

Simple rating system

Texas: 20.62 (3rd out of 133)

Oregon: 19.82 (5th out of 133)

Edge: Texas

Simple Rating System; a rating that takes into account average point differential and strength of schedule. The rating is denominated in points above/below average, where zero is average, although it should be noted that margin of victory has been assigned a lower bound of 7 points and an upper bound of 24 points. Non-major opponents are included as a single team in the ratings.

Wins over ranked teams

Texas: 3 (Alabama, Kansas, Kansas State)

Oregon: 1 (Utah)

Edge: Texas

Wins over bowl eligible teams

Texas: 6 (Wyoming, Alabama, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Texas Tech)

Oregon: 3 (Utah, USC, Texas Tech)

Edge: Texas

Losses

Texas: 1 (neutral field vs No. 14 Oklahoma)

Oregon: 1 (on the road vs No. 5 Washington)

Common opponent (Texas Tech)

Oregon: Win 38-30

Texas: Win 57-7

Edge: Texas

