Texas, Oregon, or Alabama? How the BCS rankings would order the top 1-loss teams

Zachary Neel
·4 min read
An interesting debate has stirred up in the world of college football over the last 24 hours that has accompanied the release of the latest College Football Playoff rankings. That debate questions which one-loss team in the nation should be ranked the highest: the Oregon Ducks, the Texas Longhorns, or the Alabama Crimson Tide.

All have fair arguments. Neither Texas nor Alabama has looked better than the Ducks over the past month; neither Oregon nor Alabama has a better win than Texas this year (vs. No. 8 Alabama); neither Oregon nor Texas have a better loss than Alabama this year (vs. No. 7 Texas).

This is where you get the “eye test” supporters clashing with the “strength of record” supporters, and it leaves us with a lot of people yelling at each other.

Ultimately, all will likely play itself out over the next few weeks, with some of the top teams in the nation playing each other in the final games of the regular season, and then a round of conference championships that is sure to offer some clarity. In the meantime, though, we often like to go back and look at how everyone would have been ranked in the BCS era, which precluded the College Football Playoff.

It was a time when there wasn’t a committee of voters who decided the final rankings each year, but rather a set of computers that calculated the final rankings based on numerous formulas that often led to convolution and controversy.

Just for our entertainment, we wanted to look at how those BCS standings would look if there in practice today. Take a look:

Ohio State Buckeyes

Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

BCS Score0.9433

2023 Record: 9-0

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 1

Georgia Bulldogs

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.9304

2023 Record: 9-0

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 2

Michigan Wolverines

Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.9157

2023 Record: 9-0

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 3

Florida State Seminoles

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.8805

2023 Record: 9-0

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 4

Washington Huskies

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.8715

2023 Record: 9-0

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 5

Alabama Crimson Tide

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.7592

2023 Record: 8-1

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 8

Texas Longhorns

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.7504

2023 Record: 8-1

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 7

Oregon Ducks

Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.7464

2023 Record: 8-1

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 6

Penn State Nittany Lions

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.6886

2023 Record: 8-1

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 10

Ole Miss Rebels

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.6565

2023 Record: 8-1

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 9

Louisville Cardinals

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.5481

2023 Record: 8-1

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 11

Utah Utes

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.4476

2023 Record: 7-2

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 18

Oregon State Beavers

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.3942

2023 Record: 7-2

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 12

Oklahoma Sooners

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.3908

2023 Record: 7-2

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 17

Tennessee Volunteers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.3890

2023 Record: 7-2

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 13

Missouri Tigers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.3634

2023 Record: 7-2

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 14

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.3361

2023 Record: 7-2

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 15

LSU Tigers

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.3268

2023 Record: 6-3

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 19

James Madison Dukes

Hannah Pajewski-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.3203

2023 Record: 9-0

College Football Playoff RankingN/A

Kansas Jayhawks

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.3118

2023 Record: 7-2

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 16

Tulane Green Wave

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.1962

2023 Record: 8-1

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 23

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.1888

2023 Record: 7-3

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 20

Liberty Flames

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.1251

2023 Record: 9-0

College Football Playoff RankingN/A

Iowa Hawkeyes

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.0731

2023 Record: 7-2

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 22

North Carolina Tar Heels

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.0686

2023 Record: 7-2

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 24

