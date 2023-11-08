Texas, Oregon, or Alabama? How the BCS rankings would order the top 1-loss teams
An interesting debate has stirred up in the world of college football over the last 24 hours that has accompanied the release of the latest College Football Playoff rankings. That debate questions which one-loss team in the nation should be ranked the highest: the Oregon Ducks, the Texas Longhorns, or the Alabama Crimson Tide.
All have fair arguments. Neither Texas nor Alabama has looked better than the Ducks over the past month; neither Oregon nor Alabama has a better win than Texas this year (vs. No. 8 Alabama); neither Oregon nor Texas have a better loss than Alabama this year (vs. No. 7 Texas).
This is where you get the “eye test” supporters clashing with the “strength of record” supporters, and it leaves us with a lot of people yelling at each other.
Ultimately, all will likely play itself out over the next few weeks, with some of the top teams in the nation playing each other in the final games of the regular season, and then a round of conference championships that is sure to offer some clarity. In the meantime, though, we often like to go back and look at how everyone would have been ranked in the BCS era, which precluded the College Football Playoff.
It was a time when there wasn’t a committee of voters who decided the final rankings each year, but rather a set of computers that calculated the final rankings based on numerous formulas that often led to convolution and controversy.
Just for our entertainment, we wanted to look at how those BCS standings would look if there in practice today. Take a look:
Ohio State Buckeyes
BCS Score: 0.9433
2023 Record: 9-0
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 1
Georgia Bulldogs
BCS Score: 0.9304
2023 Record: 9-0
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 2
Michigan Wolverines
BCS Score: 0.9157
2023 Record: 9-0
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 3
Florida State Seminoles
BCS Score: 0.8805
2023 Record: 9-0
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 4
Washington Huskies
BCS Score: 0.8715
2023 Record: 9-0
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 5
Alabama Crimson Tide
BCS Score: 0.7592
2023 Record: 8-1
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 8
Texas Longhorns
BCS Score: 0.7504
2023 Record: 8-1
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 7
Oregon Ducks
BCS Score: 0.7464
2023 Record: 8-1
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 6
Penn State Nittany Lions
BCS Score: 0.6886
2023 Record: 8-1
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 10
Ole Miss Rebels
BCS Score: 0.6565
2023 Record: 8-1
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 9
Louisville Cardinals
BCS Score: 0.5481
2023 Record: 8-1
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 11
Utah Utes
BCS Score: 0.4476
2023 Record: 7-2
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 18
Oregon State Beavers
BCS Score: 0.3942
2023 Record: 7-2
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 12
Oklahoma Sooners
BCS Score: 0.3908
2023 Record: 7-2
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 17
Tennessee Volunteers
BCS Score: 0.3890
2023 Record: 7-2
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 13
Missouri Tigers
BCS Score: 0.3634
2023 Record: 7-2
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 14
Oklahoma State Cowboys
BCS Score: 0.3361
2023 Record: 7-2
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 15
LSU Tigers
BCS Score: 0.3268
2023 Record: 6-3
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 19
James Madison Dukes
BCS Score: 0.3203
2023 Record: 9-0
College Football Playoff Ranking: N/A
Kansas Jayhawks
BCS Score: 0.3118
2023 Record: 7-2
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 16
Tulane Green Wave
BCS Score: 0.1962
2023 Record: 8-1
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 23
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
BCS Score: 0.1888
2023 Record: 7-3
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 20
Liberty Flames
BCS Score: 0.1251
2023 Record: 9-0
College Football Playoff Ranking: N/A
Iowa Hawkeyes
BCS Score: 0.0731
2023 Record: 7-2
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 22
North Carolina Tar Heels
BCS Score: 0.0686
2023 Record: 7-2
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 24