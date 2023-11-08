Texas, Oregon, or Alabama? How the BCS rankings would order the top 1-loss teams

An interesting debate has stirred up in the world of college football over the last 24 hours that has accompanied the release of the latest College Football Playoff rankings. That debate questions which one-loss team in the nation should be ranked the highest: the Oregon Ducks, the Texas Longhorns, or the Alabama Crimson Tide.

All have fair arguments. Neither Texas nor Alabama has looked better than the Ducks over the past month; neither Oregon nor Alabama has a better win than Texas this year (vs. No. 8 Alabama); neither Oregon nor Texas have a better loss than Alabama this year (vs. No. 7 Texas).

This is where you get the “eye test” supporters clashing with the “strength of record” supporters, and it leaves us with a lot of people yelling at each other.

Ultimately, all will likely play itself out over the next few weeks, with some of the top teams in the nation playing each other in the final games of the regular season, and then a round of conference championships that is sure to offer some clarity. In the meantime, though, we often like to go back and look at how everyone would have been ranked in the BCS era, which precluded the College Football Playoff.

It was a time when there wasn’t a committee of voters who decided the final rankings each year, but rather a set of computers that calculated the final rankings based on numerous formulas that often led to convolution and controversy.

Just for our entertainment, we wanted to look at how those BCS standings would look if there in practice today. Take a look:

Ohio State Buckeyes

BCS Score: 0.9433

2023 Record: 9-0

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 1

Georgia Bulldogs

BCS Score: 0.9304

2023 Record: 9-0

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 2

Michigan Wolverines

BCS Score: 0.9157

2023 Record: 9-0

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 3

Florida State Seminoles

BCS Score: 0.8805

2023 Record: 9-0

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 4

Washington Huskies

BCS Score: 0.8715

2023 Record: 9-0

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 5

Alabama Crimson Tide

BCS Score: 0.7592

2023 Record: 8-1

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 8

Texas Longhorns

BCS Score: 0.7504

2023 Record: 8-1

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 7

Oregon Ducks

BCS Score: 0.7464

2023 Record: 8-1

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 6

Penn State Nittany Lions

BCS Score: 0.6886

2023 Record: 8-1

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 10

Ole Miss Rebels

BCS Score: 0.6565

2023 Record: 8-1

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 9

Louisville Cardinals

BCS Score: 0.5481

2023 Record: 8-1

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 11

Utah Utes

BCS Score: 0.4476

2023 Record: 7-2

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 18

BCS Score: 0.3942

2023 Record: 7-2

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 12

Oklahoma Sooners

BCS Score: 0.3908

2023 Record: 7-2

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 17

Tennessee Volunteers

BCS Score: 0.3890

2023 Record: 7-2

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 13

Missouri Tigers

BCS Score: 0.3634

2023 Record: 7-2

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 14

Oklahoma State Cowboys

BCS Score: 0.3361

2023 Record: 7-2

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 15

LSU Tigers

BCS Score: 0.3268

2023 Record: 6-3

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 19

James Madison Dukes

BCS Score: 0.3203

2023 Record: 9-0

College Football Playoff Ranking: N/A

Kansas Jayhawks

BCS Score: 0.3118

2023 Record: 7-2

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 16

Tulane Green Wave

BCS Score: 0.1962

2023 Record: 8-1

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 23

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

BCS Score: 0.1888

2023 Record: 7-3

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 20

Liberty Flames

BCS Score: 0.1251

2023 Record: 9-0

College Football Playoff Ranking: N/A

Iowa Hawkeyes

BCS Score: 0.0731

2023 Record: 7-2

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 22

North Carolina Tar Heels

BCS Score: 0.0686

2023 Record: 7-2

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 24

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire