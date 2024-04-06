Texas Open: Rory McIlroy loses ground on leader Akshay Bhatia on third day

Both Rory McIlroy (left) and Tommy Fleetwood (right) went round level par on Saturday [Reuters]

Texas Open third round -15 A Bhatia (US); -11 D McCarthy (US); -8 B Todd (US); -7 H Matsuyama (Jpn), R Henley (US); -6 L Aberg (Swe) Selected others: -5 R McIlroy (NI); -4 T Fleetwood (Eng); -1 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), M Laird (Sco) Leaderboard

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy lost ground at the Texas Open with a level-par 72 in the third round.

The world number two was six shots behind leader Akshay Bhatia but is now 10 adrift after the American fired a four-under par 68.

McIlroy made only one bogey over the first two days but started Saturday with a double-bogey.

Although the 34-year-old gave himself hope as he birdied his last two holes, Bhatia then did just the same.

He has a four-shot lead over fellow American Denny McCarthy, who fired a five-under 67, while Brendon Todd trails Bhatia by seven shots.

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama moved into contention with a bogey-free round of 66, which featured six birdies, putting the 2021 Masters champion eight shots off the lead at seven under.

McIlroy, who is playing in his final tournament before The Masters next week, and Ryder Cup team-mate Tommy Fleetwood both had a frustrating day on Saturday - the Englishman also went round level par in San Antonio.