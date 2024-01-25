Texas is the only CFP team to have a returning head coach for 2024

Out of the four teams that reached the 2023 College Football Playoff, only Steve Sarkisian will return as head coach of the same team.

Nick Saban, Kalen DeBoer, and Jim Harbaugh will all be in different places for the 2024 season. Once former Alabama head coach Nick Saban retired, it caused the dominoes to fall in the college football landscape.

Texas landed three Alabama transfer players following Saban’s retirement: Isaiah Bond, Amari Niblack, and Kendrick Blackshire. Bond and Niblack will both likely start, and Blackshire will provide much-needed depth on defense with the potential to earn a starting role as well.

Michigan and Washington could likely see a significant downtick in success, with both teams losing their head coach and many players to the NFL draft.

Here is where every head coach who reached the College Football Playoff in 2023 will be coaching next season.

Steve Sarkisian

Sark will be the only head coach returning to the same team that made the 2023 College Football Playoff. Although losing his top offensive production, he has replaced it with highly recruited playmakers to substitute their numbers. Texas will likely be back in the CFP next season.

Nick Saban

Nick Saban’s retirement shocked the entire football world. The greatest college football coach of all time went out with seven national championships to his name and changed the football landscape.

Kalen DeBoer

Kalen DeBoer will have massive shoes to fill as he takes over as the Alabama head coach, but he is the perfect guy for the job. Wherever DeBoer goes, he wins. His record as a coach is 104-12, and he has three NAIA national championships with Sioux Falls in South Dakota. Although not a great recruiter, the Alabama name should help.

Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh has nothing left to prove in college after winning the National Championship with Michigan. He is still seeking one more trophy for his collection. Harbaugh left for the NFL to coach the Los Angeles Chargers and will try to match his brother by getting a Lombardi Trophy.

