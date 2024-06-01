Texas has one of the top quarterback rooms in the country

When it comes to the best quarterback rooms in college football there is little doubt that the Texas Longhorns would be among them. After all, they have a former five-star signee as the starter and his backup was the No. 1 overall prospect of the 2023 recruiting class.

Even with Quinn Ewers returning to the Longhorns for the 2024 college football season, there is still a lot of buzz surrounding backup quarterback Arch Manning. The football world is ready to see the Manning family sion in action.

Behind the pair of former five-star prospects, you can add in incoming freshman quarterback Trey Owens. According to 247Sports, the Cypress product ranked No. 16 in the country as a four-star recruit.

As far as the 2025 recruiting class, head coach Steve Sarkisian has another top prospect heading to the Forty Acres. KJ Lacey of Saraland, Alabama, is the No. 11 overall quarterback according to the composite rankings from 247.

Safe to say there is plenty to be optimistic about with the Texas Longhorns and the quarterback position doesn’t appear to be a concern any time soon.

Recently, Pro Football Focus ranked the quarterback rooms with Texas checking in at No. 3 overall.

What PFF Says…

After leading the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff and their first Big 12 title since 2009, Quinn Ewers returns for his redshirt junior campaign. His 1.7% turnover-worthy play rate ranked sixth among all quarterbacks in college football this past season, while his 85.6 passing grade placed 10th among Power Five signal-callers.

Texas Longhorns Quarterback Depth Chart

Quinn Ewers, Redshirt Junior Arch Manning, Redshirt Freshman Trey Owens, True Freshman

PFF’s top 5 quarterback room rankings

