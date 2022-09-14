Texas is one of many teams that must guard against an upset this week

The Texas Longhorns need to be on upset alert this week.

I have made my thoughts known on Texas moving forward in the next few games without Quinn Ewers. I think they have the offensive speed and defensive dominance to win the next three games, but it won’t be easy.

Much of my preseason concern with Hudson Card revolved around his ability to handle pressure. Given how well the Texas offensive line has played, it’s fair to expect Card would outperform what he did last season. Now the concern shifts to Texas’ ability to win with Charles Wright.

Wright, a second-year quarterback from Austin High School, has big shoes to fill. Complicating matters, he might be asked to perform without having received many offensive practice reps.

Here are a few other teams who will need to bring their A-game on Saturday.

No. 1 Georgia at South Carolina

Everything is seemingly going great for the Georgia Bulldogs. That might be the biggest reason for concern this week. South Carolina has given Georgia trouble in the past. Transfer quarterback Spencer Rattler only adds to the level of difficulty facing the Bulldogs on this road trip. Rattler threw for 376 yards against Arkansas last week. Look for South Carolina to show up for what could be their biggest game.

No. 6 Oklahoma at Nebraska

I am going to back off my upset prediction here, but it will be easy for Oklahoma to get complacent this week. Last year, the Sooners defeated the Cornhuskers by a touchdown at home. Now they will face a road match with a number of restless fans in the stands. Nebraska fans are going to want this one badly, though their season is already a disappointment. Look for Casey Thompson to show up motivated for this game.

No. 25 Oregon vs No. 12 BYU

The upset headline looks backwards, but you read it correctly. Oregon is favored to win a home game against BYU. I wouldn’t get my hopes up if I were an Oregon fan. BYU just knocked Baylor out of the Top 15 with an overtime win on Saturday. For whatever reason, the Cougars cause problems for Power Five schools.

No. 22 Penn State at Auburn

Crazy things happen at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn has not impressed this season, but their home crowd could carry them to a win this week against Penn State. The Nittany Lions have looked good this season, but could have their work cut out for them this week.

Houston vs Kansas

Last week, a Big 12 team got the better of Houston. Another could upset them this week. The Jayhawks are flying high after a 13-point win over West Virginia last week. They are fighting for bowl eligibility and not to be messed with this season.

No. 16 NC State vs Texas Tech

The Red Raiders are red hot after defeating the Houston Cougars last week. It appears I underestimated Texas Tech, who has a strong chance of reaching bowl eligibility in Joey McGuire’s first season. The Wolfpack will need to play good football to ensure they defeat the Red Raiders.

Arizona vs North Dakota State

Scheduling an FCS team has very little benefit, especially when that FCS team is a traditional powerhouse. Arizona has a good chance of falling short on Saturday night.

Maryland vs SMU

Maryland is off to a strong start to the 2022 season. SMU is also off to a great start. The SMU offense is still lethal and could give Maryland problems this week. A night game on FS1 presents a big stage for the Mustangs to make their national presence known.

No. 24 Texas A&M vs No. 13 Miami

Texas A&M is a home favorite against Miami after an embarrassing home loss to Appalachian State. They have a solid chance given their talent advantage, but their coaching staff will likely be outmatched. Look for a close game between the Aggies and Hurricanes on Saturday.

No. 11 Michigan State at Washington

Washington is quietly having a bounce back season this season. Led by former Indiana star quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the Washington offense is more dangerous than last year. The Huskies may have what it takes to beat the Spartans on Saturday night.

