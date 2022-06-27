Texas one of five teams that could disrupt 2022 College Football Playoff race

Texas has had an incredible offseason up to this point.

Steve Sarkisian’s staff landed several immediate impact players via the transfer portal and completely revamped the wide receiver room. When you couple this with the fact that Texas is also bringing in the No. 5 recruiting class in the country, it’s tough to not be excited about the future of the program.

Texas has positioned themselves well to make a run at the Big 12 title this upcoming season, but they’re likely still a year or two away from becoming a serious contender on the national level.

However, Brad Crawford of 247Sports tabbed the Longhorns as one of five teams that have the potential to disrupt the 2022 College Football Playoff race. The other four programs included on the list are Miami, USC, Penn State and Tennessee.

Crawford noted that Texas’ games against Alabama, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will play a large part in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Here’s what he said about the Longhorns’ potential to crash the party.

The Longhorns have enjoyed quite a week on the recruiting trail, earning a verbal commitment from the 2023’s top-ranked player in quarterback Arch Manning, who promises to be the future of the program under Steve Sarkisian. In 2022 however, the keys to the offense and the team’s overall success belongs to Quinn Ewers or Hudson Card in a yet-to-be-decided competition. Ewers has the edge and showed out during the Longhorns’ spring game as a potential difference-maker within a loaded unit on that side of the football. Texas was among college football’s most notable teams who improved the most this spring and the Longhorns hope to muddy up the playoff picture this season with an early-September game against Alabama and later on in the Big 12 race.

Although Texas is fairly young and inexperienced at a few positions this season, the trajectory of the program is no doubt trending upwards.

