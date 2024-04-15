Texas OL Payton Kirkland to enter transfer portal

The transfer portal cycle is set to start for the Texas Longhorns. Offensive lineman Payton Kirkland is one of the latest set to enter the portal.

The move likely has something to do with the volume of offensive linemen ahead of Kirkland on the depth chart. Even so, it would be an unfortunate early end to Kirkland’s time in Austin.

Kirkland was one of the top linemen in Texas’ 2023 offensive line class. Albeit, a loaded 2022 offensive line class blocks his path to playing time in the near future. Top prospects in Neto Umeozulu and Cam Williams are pushing to take starting roles from veteran players with eight potential starter quality players on hand.

For Kirkland, it’s an opportunity to go somewhere and play right away. The redshirt freshman has the size to warrant playing time and four years of eligibility.

We’ll continue to monitor transfer portal action as the end of spring football approaches.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire