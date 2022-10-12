Texas OL Kelvin Banks is emerging as a superstar

Texas’ offensive line entered the new season with tons of question marks to account for. The Longhorns’ offensive front ranked in the bottom half of the Big 12 in 2021 and lost its most experienced player Junior Angilau to injury before the season.

Yes, Texas signed the nation’s top offensive line class in the 2022 recruiting cycle, but it is rare for a true freshman to show up ready to contribute to the position.

Five-star true freshman Kelvin Banks won Texas’ left tackle spot in fall camp and is locking down the left side of the offensive line.

Banks could very well be on his way to a Freshman All-American season. He holds the best pass-blocking grade of any true freshman in the country according to Pro Football Focus.

Banks has not let any moment get too big for him. He held the dynamic Alabama pass rush of Will Anderson and Dallas Turner to zero sacks in his second career collegiate start. Banks played his best game of the season in Week 6 in the Red River Showdown.

He set the tone with his physicality and toughness early on against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Found this while going through clips from yesterday… As a DB, out of all the o-lineman for #Texas why would you pick KELVIN BANKS to mess with?! 🤦🏿‍♂️#HookEm pic.twitter.com/6cmVcFwoYD — Cory Mose (@Cory_Mose) October 9, 2022

The future of Texas’ offensive line looks to be in great shape with Banks leading the charge. Kyle Flood has done a fantastic job developing his group this season.

