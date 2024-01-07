Texas OL Jake Majors to return for another season at Texas

Jake Majors is coming back, folks. The multi-year starter at center is set to anchor the offensive line for yet another season in Austin.

The news of Majors’ return is huge for Texas as he strengthens an already strong position for the 2024 season. Majors joins Kelvin Banks, Hayden Conner and DJ Campbell as starters from this season’s offensive line to return. In addition, Cole Hutson is set to return after starting multiple games as a freshman in 2022.

Texas will have question marks at several positions, but offensive line will likely be a strength of next year’s team. Cam Williams, Neto Umeozulu, Malik Agbo and five-star freshman Brandon Baker are set to compete for playing time along the offensive line among others.

The Longhorns have a playoff offensive line returning in 2024, but still have work to do following a tough loss to Washington. Majors will look to lead a championship line next season.

Jake Majors announces he is returning for the 2024 season. Longhorns will have a 4-year starter anchoring the offensive line at center. #HookEm https://t.co/Rdgnhx8h5v — HornSports (@HornSports) January 7, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire