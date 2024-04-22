Texas A, Oklahoma State win the week

The past seven days have been full of commitments around the country as programs host visitors for spring practices and games, both on official and unofficial visits. There have been announcements made to a bevy of schools, spanning three different recruiting classes.

Looking at the prospects flying off the board this week, there were two programs who shined above the rest, with some others standing out in their own right.

TEXAS A&M

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The Aggies had a banner week, landing a total of four prospects, all of which were four-star prospects. Starting in the evening hours of last Sunday, Texas A&M landed the pledges of four-star Corona (Cali.) quarterback Husan Longstreet and four-star Denton (Texas) offensive lineman Marcus Garcia.

Just days later, Mike Elko and his staff would reel in the commitment of Rivals250 offensive lineman, Prosper (Texas) four-star Connor Carty. The hot streak would not stop there as it would be less than 24 hours before Bridgeland (Texas) four-star offensive lineman Jonte Newman joined the group.

Not only is landing four commits in one week a stellar performance, but the fact it's your quarterback and three offensive lineman to protect him gives this class a great foundation to build on moving forward.

Longstreet is the highest ranked of the group, slotted at No. 79 overall in Rivals250.

The Aggies 2025 class currently holds nine commitments and ranks No. 9 in the country.

OKLAHOMA STATE

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

While the Cowboys didn't quite a week the Aggies did, it was stellar nonetheless. Mike Gundy and his staff basically took care of their wide receiver recruiting for the cycle in a matter five days, landing a trio of commitments from wideouts.

The first addition of the week was McKinney (Texas) North three-star Kameron Powell. Next was Cibolo (Texas) Steele three-star Royal Cappell, followed by San Antonio (Texas) Johnson four-star Jaden Perez.

The trio of additions to the class gave the Cowboys seven total commitments and vaulted their class into the top-25 class rankings.

The highest ranked member of the class is Perez, who ranks No. 232 in the Rivals250.

HONORABLES MENTIONS: SYRACUSE, USF

The Syracuse Orange and South Florida Bulls were two programs who may not have had flashy, high ranked additions, but had strong, strong weeks.

Syracuse landed three commitments of their own this week, all three-star prospects. Among their group was Pennington (NJ) defensive tackle Haleem Muhammad, West Orange (NJ) wide receiver Terrell Wilfong, and Cicero (NY) offensive lineman Kardiear Shepherd.

Because of a monster start to the 2025, which includes 14 commitments in the last five weeks, Syracuse sits at No. 8 in the team recruiting rankings.

South Florida had a big week, adding four prospects to their 2025 class. Venice (Fla.) defensive end Eli Jones, St. Augustine (Fla.) quarterback Locklan Hewlett, Ocilla (Ga.) running back Shane Marshall, and Port St. Lucie (Fla.) defensive end Brooks Williams all committed.

The Bulls hold nine total commitments in the 2025 class.