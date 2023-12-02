Texas-Oklahoma State 'College GameDay' predictions: Who picked Longhorns, Cowboys?

Texas football will look to win its first Big 12 championship since the 2009 college football season when it takes on Oklahoma State on Saturday in Dallas.

The No. 7 Longhorns (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) are also still in contention for their first College Football Playoff appearance, but the No. 18 Cowboys (9-3, 7-2) stand in their way. Texas is a 15.5-point favorite according to BetMGM, but will fall out of the CFP race with a loss.

With a win on Saturday, plus a little help from other teams throughout college football, the Longhorns could see themselves on an unprecedented stage. But first comes beating Mike Gundy's Oklahoma State team for the last time as Big 12 opponents.

How did ESPN's "College GameDay" crew pick the game? Here's who Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Pat McAfee and Desmond Howard picked between Texas and Oklahoma State:

Desmond Howard: Texas

Pat McAfee: Texas

Theo Von: Texas

Lee Corso: Texas

Kirk Herbstreit: Texas

