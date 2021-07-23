Will Texas and Oklahoma REALLY Leave For The SEC? College Wires Podcast

It’s all anyone in the college sports world wants to talk about – Texas and Oklahoma and the SEC. Pete Fiutak and Nick Shepkowski discuss the massive possibilities on the College Wires Podcast.

College Wires Podcast: Will Texas and Oklahoma REALLY Leave For The SEC?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Really? No … REALLY?! Texas and Oklahoma leaving for the SEC?

How awesome would that be – at least for everyone but the Big 12? Could it really happen? Will it really happen?

The story is changing by the minute, and at the very least it’s going to lead to a whole lot of rumors and speculation as conferences freak out about all the possible business deals that could be done.

Pete Fiutak and FightingIrishWire.com‘s Nick Shepkowski get into it all in the College Wires Podcast.

– Predictions for every Big 12 game