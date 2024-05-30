Texas, Oklahoma to play first Red River matchup in SEC at 2:30 p.m. CT

Say goodbye to that early morning Cotton Bowl breeze. The Texas Longhorns will face the Oklahoma Sooners at 2:30 p.m. CT this season.

In recent history the Red River Rivalry been synonymous with an 11 a.m. CT kickoff, but it appears that tradition might not carry over to the Southeastern Conference.

Action Network’s Brett McMurphy said the following of the news.

“Oklahoma & Texas (first) Red River Rivalry as SEC members will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET Oct. 12 on ABC or ESPN, sources told (Action Network). OU-Texas is traditionally an 11 a.m. local kick, but moves back to 2:30 p.m. CT – giving fans more time in Dallas to, uhhh, get prepared.”

The different time slot isn’t all bad news. The Longhorns and Sooners won’t have to share the Big Noon time slot with the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes should the teams play then. We also might not have as many late arriving fans with added time to drive from Austin to Dallas.

In the past, the game often kicked between 2 and 3 p.m. CT. The last time the teams played at 2:30 p.m. CT was 2017 when Heisman winner Baker Mayfield led the Sooners to a win over freshman quarterback Sam Ehlinger and the Longhorns, 29-24.

Red River may never be the same as the teams move to a new conference. It could be better. The teams will play the afternoon game on ABC.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire