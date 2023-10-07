When do Texas, Oklahoma move to SEC? Red River Rivalry to have final Big 12 showdown

The 2023 Red River Rivalry has some special significance to it: It's the last time Texas and Oklahoma will play each other as members of the Big 12.

They do have some unfinished business at the Cotton Bowl this year, however: Both programs enter Dallas 5-0 and 2-0 in conference play. Texas will look to stack another signature win on top of its win over Alabama while Oklahoma strives to prove it is for real in Brent Venables' second year.

Indeed, the history books will reflect upon Texas and Oklahoma as the schools that began the seismic shift in college football set to come to fruition next year. Both programs will be joining the SEC after this season. That pivot initiated a domino effect that will see Colorado, Utah, Arizona, and Arizona State join the Big 12 and Washington, Oregon, USC, and UCLA leave for the Big Ten.

Saturday's game holds a lot of weight in the vacuum of 2023. And once the season is over, it will be remembered as the last game before the rivalry moved to the Southeastern Conference, even though the rivalry as it is will remain intact moving forward.

When do Texas, Oklahoma move to the SEC?

Texas and Oklahoma were originally slated to move conferences in 2025, but that timeline was bumped up to 2024 (next season) in February.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said the schools' first day in the conference will be July 1, 2024.

“We are continuing our preparation for this membership transition, and we look forward to welcoming the conference’s new members and moving into our future as a 16-team league,” Sankey said, per the Associated Press.

Sankey will be in attendance at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas to watch the nascent conference members play each other in a top-15 showdown.

Texas and Oklahoma will make it a 16-team league in the SEC, although it is unclear how scheduling is going to work once they officially join. Conventional knowledge is the series will continue to be an annual rivalry, but the conference is reportedly still deciding between a 1-7 or 3-6 scheduling process moving forward.

