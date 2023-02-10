Texas, Oklahoma to join SEC in 2024

J.C. Shelton
The Southeastern Conference announced on Thursday that the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma will join the SEC in 2024.

The two marquee Big 12 programs were previously scheduled to join the conference in 2025, but elected to leave early at the cost of a combined $100 million dollars in exit fees.

Texas and Oklahoma chose to forgo the total in revenue instead of paying out the required fees.

The addition will set the SEC total at 16 teams, opening up conference realignment possibilities.

 

 

 

