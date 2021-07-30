Texas, Oklahoma to join SEC
Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg discusses why both universities want to get out of their Big-12 contract as quickly as possible.
“It’s going to be a long process.”
The board of regents for Texas and Oklahoma officially accepted the offer from the SEC on Friday morning.
With the SEC expected to vote on whether to accept Texas and OU into its league Thursday afternoon, Steve Spurrier spoke about the shift.
It is now just a matter of time before the SEC becomes the richest and most powerful conference in college sports. Regents at the Universities of Texas and Oklahoma voted Friday to accept membership in the SEC, a seismic shift in the NCAA that could spur another full round of conference realignment. The SEC’s membership […]
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said that the vote was unanimous.
A look at how the likely addition of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC will impact Missouri's sports not named football.
Will it take four more years? This promises to be a messy breakup.
It's been one heck of a week, and we have behind-the-scenes info on how it all unfolded and what might happen next.
Without A&M dissenting, the SEC looks set to have a "unanimous" vote to add the two Big 12 schools.
Oklahoma officially accepts the invitation to the SEC for the 2025 season.
Texas and Oklahoma accepted invitations to join the SEC.
College football has become a very big business. ESPN has become a very big part of that very big business. And in the opinion of one of the big conferences that carries “Big” in its name but is currently a little less big, ESPN has stepped into a big pile of something foul and smelly. [more]
The Big 12's realignment crisis is getting even uglier.
Then there’s Notre Dame and athletic director Jack Swarbrick – far from the chaos of lawyers, uncertain futures and cease and desist orders to ESPN. As the SEC ushers in the next wave of conference realignment, Notre Dame is sitting contently as an independent without worry of another conference sideswiping its own. Notre Dame still values independence, even after a year in the ACC.
