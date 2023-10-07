Texas-Oklahoma game at Cotton Bowl Stadium, explained: Why Red River Rivalry is in Dallas

No. 4 Texas and No. 12 Oklahoma will face off Saturday in a Red River Rivalry featuring unbeaten teams for the first time since 2011.

The game will take place at its traditional neutral location: Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas.

So, why the Cotton Bowl?

The historic outdoor stadium is located at Fair Park. It opened in 1930 as Fair Park Stadium with a capacity of 45,000. Today, the stadium seats more than 91,000 people and was designated as a State Antiquities Landmark in 1984.

Ticket allotments divided equally between the schools, with the 50-yard line serving as the dividing line for each team.

Texas leads the series 63-50-5, but Oklahoma has won four of the past five in the rivalry.

Why is it called the Cotton Bowl Stadium?

In 1936, Dallas oilman and entrepreneur J. Curtis Sanford was impressed with the national attention the Rose Bowl Game between Stanford and SMU garnered in Southern California. He wanted to replicate that success in Texas.

Sanford poured $6,000 into creating the Cotton Bowl Classic, a play on the term "cotton boll." The boll is the green, protective coverings that grow over the round, fluffy clumps on a cotton plant. At the time, Texas was the nation's leading producer of cotton and still has around 55% of national cotton production acres, according to Texas A&M's agricultural department.

Who plays at Cotton Bowl Stadium?

The stadium, built in 1930, was primarily used by the SMU Mustangs until the Dallas Cowboys moved in for their first NFL game in 1960. The Cowboys stayed at Cotton Bowl Stadium through the 1970 season, when it became the longtime home of the annual Cotton Bowl Classic in 1973.

Starting on New Year's Day in 1937, the venue hosted the first of 73 editions of the Cotton Bowl Classic. The game was moved to AT&T Stadium in Arlington in January 2010 but still hosts the Red River Rivalry, the annual college football game between Texas and Oklahoma.

Why Texas, Oklahoma play Red River Rivalry at Cotton Bowl

Texas and Oklahoma began playing in 1900 and moved the location of the matchup to the Cotton Bowl Stadium in 1932. Dallas was chosen as a neutral site location, as it is about halfway between the campuses in Austin, Texas, and Norman, Oklahoma.

The designated "home" team alters each year: it's Oklahoma in even-numbered years and Texas in odd-numbered years. Texas will be the "home" team in the 2023 Red River Rivalry.

Who won the Cotton Bowl in 2023?

In the Cotton Bowl Classic on Jan. 2, 2023, Tulane took down Southern Cal 46-45 despite Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams throwing five touchdowns and 462 yards. USC was unable to deal with Tulane's explosive running game, as the Green Wave rushed for 305 yards.

USC nearly doubled Tulane's time of possession, and Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt attempted just 17 passes compared to Williams' 52 attempts. The game was a truly a war of different styles, and the Green Wave ultimately left Dallas victorious.

