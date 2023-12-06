Texas-Oklahoma contract extended with Cotton Bowl for Red River Rivalry games through 2036

As expected, Texas and Oklahoma have agreed to a contract extension that will keep the Red River Rivalry football game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas through 2036, the schools announced Wednesday.

In addition to the Dallas Sports Commission and Dallas Tourism Public Improvement District increasing the game fees paid to each school, the city of Dallas will invest $140 million for a two-year renovation aimed at alleviating crowd congestion. The renovation will be finished in time for the 2025 Texas-Oklahoma game, but work will be paused in 2024 for the game.

Earlier this year, Monica Paul, the executive director of the Dallas Sports Commission, told the Dallas Morning News that the 2023 Red River Rivalry won by Oklahoma was expected to have at least a $51 million economic impact on Dallas.

The city of Dallas will also begin some long-term renovations, with work on west side of the stadium expected to be completed by September 2026 and a second phase on the east side of the stadium completed by September 2034.

Overall, the investment by the city of Dallas and the contract extension pleased officials from both Texas and Oklahoma, which will carry over a rivalry that began in 1900 into the SEC starting with next year’s game.

“We’re thrilled we’ve been able to extend the contract and continue our partnership with Oklahoma, the State Fair of Texas and the City of Dallas on our great game,” said Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte in a statement. “There is absolutely nothing like the Red River Rivalry game, and with all of its history, tradition and pageantry, it needs to stay in the Cotton Bowl. So many memories have been made by generations of fans at the iconic stadium surrounded by the spectacle that is the State Fair of Texas, and we’re excited to be continuing that long into the future.”

Texas fans cheer on the Longhorns during their game against Oklahoma in October at Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Both schools announced a 13-year extension of their contract to keep playing the game in the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday.

Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione agreed with Del Conte, saying “our new agreement guarantees this historic legacy of the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas at the State Fair of Texas will stretch into a second century.

“Millions of fans throughout the years have cheered, in-person, for the Sooners or Longhorns on what’s become almost sacred ground,” he said in a press release. “It only makes sense for us to do all we can with our partners to keep that tradition alive but also continue to improve upon the experience and access for our fans. The stadium renovations will be extensive, and we can’t wait for our fans to experience the enhancements.”

The two rivals have played 119 times and have played every year in the Cotton Bowl since the stadium's construction in 1930.

“Growing up in Dallas and being a huge college football fan, I have always loved the annual Texas/Oklahoma game during the State Fair,” said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. “It is a tradition-filled matchup between historic rivals and does a wonderful job of showcasing Dallas and the State Fair of Texas nationally, while also contributing to the economic vitality of our city. I’m thrilled that both schools have committed to continue the tradition through at least 2036 — the bicentennial of the state of Texas.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Red River football rivalry renewed as Texas, Oklahoma extend contract