Texas-Oklahoma 'College GameDay' predictions: Here's who picked Longhorns, Sooners

"College GameDay" was on-site for the Red River Rivalry, as undefeateds No. 4 Texas (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) and No. 12 Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0) prepare to square off at the Cotton Bowl with the Texas State Fair as a backdrop.

Quinn Ewers and Dillon Gabriel are slated to go toe-to-toe in a vaunted quarterback battle. Gabriel, of course, was unable to play last season due to a concussion, and Texas handed one of the worst losses in the history of the rivalry to Oklahoma 49-0.

This game is also significant, in that it's the last time Texas and Oklahoma will play as members of the Big 12. Both teams will abscond for the SEC after this season, though the rivalry will continue there.

Three of the four panelists picked Texas (Kirk Herbstreit abstained as he is calling the game) with guest picker Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma fame picking the Sooners over the Longhorns in an upset.

Here is the full rundown of each prediction from the pickers on-hand from Dallas Saturday. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. CT. from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.

Texas-Oklahoma on 'College GameDay': Who Baker Mayfield, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit picked:

Desmond Howard : Texas

Pat McAfee : Texas

Baker Mayfield: Oklahoma

Lee Corso: Texas

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 'College GameDay' predictions: Here's who picked Longhorns, Sooners