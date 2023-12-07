Texas, Oklahoma agree on extension with Cotton Bowl through 2036

On Wednesday, the Texas Longhorns made an official announcement that the annual football rivalry game against the Oklahoma Sooners will be extended through 2036.

The contract includes $140 million worth of renovation to the Cotton Bowl, which is nearing a century old. The work won’t be done until 2025, so construction will be halted for next year’s Red River Shootout but will continue once the game is over. The improvements will be directed towards widening concourses and adding escalators, as well as renovations to the concessions and restrooms.

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte had this to say in regards to the contract extension.

“We’re thrilled we’ve been able to extend the contract and continue our partnership with Oklahoma, the State Fair of Texas and the City of Dallas on our great game. There is absolutely nothing like the Red River Rivalry game, and with all of its history, tradition and pageantry, it needs to stay in the Cotton Bowl. So many memories have been made by generations of fans at the iconic stadium surrounded by the spectacle that is the State Fair of Texas, and we’re excited to be continuing that long into the future.”

The two teams have been playing against each other for over 100 years, and this agreement will ensure that the iconic Red River Shootout game will continue to be a staple of college football for years to come.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire