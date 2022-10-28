Texas offers West Virginia commit, three-star defensive lineman Justin Benton

Cami Griffin
Texas is now targeting an impressive defensive lineman prospect out of Georgia.

Three-star defensive lineman Justin Benton announced that he received an offer from the University of Texas on Thursday. Benton is rated the No. 47 overall prospect in Georgia and the No. 62 defensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-2 defensive tackle announced his commitment to West Virginia in June. Here’s a full look at his recruiting profile.

Film

Justin Benton’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247Sports

3

62

47

Rivals

3

18

37

ESPN

3

68

57

On3 Consensus

3

550

58

48

247Sports Composite

3

528

61

49

 

Vitals

Hometown

Covington, GA

Projected Position

DL

Height

6-2

Weight

275

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on Oct. 28, 2022

Primary offers

  • Florida

  • Arkansas

  • West Virginia

  • Texas

  • Arizona State

  • Georgia

  • Florida State

  • Louisville

  • Michigan State

  • Mississippi State

  • Oregon

  • Penn State

  • Tennessee

  • South Carolina

  • USC

  • Virginia Tech

Twitter

