Texas offers West Virginia commit, three-star defensive lineman Justin Benton

Texas is now targeting an impressive defensive lineman prospect out of Georgia.

Three-star defensive lineman Justin Benton announced that he received an offer from the University of Texas on Thursday. Benton is rated the No. 47 overall prospect in Georgia and the No. 62 defensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-2 defensive tackle announced his commitment to West Virginia in June. Here’s a full look at his recruiting profile.

Justin Benton’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State 247Sports 3 – 62 47 Rivals 3 – 18 37 ESPN 3 – 68 57 On3 Consensus 3 550 58 48 247Sports Composite 3 528 61 49

Vitals

Hometown Covington, GA Projected Position DL Height 6-2 Weight 275

Recruitment

Offered on Oct. 28, 2022

Primary offers

Florida

Arkansas

West Virginia

Texas

Arizona State

Georgia

Florida State

Louisville

Michigan State

Mississippi State

Oregon

Penn State

Tennessee

South Carolina

USC

Virginia Tech

