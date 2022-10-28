Texas offers West Virginia commit, three-star defensive lineman Justin Benton
Texas is now targeting an impressive defensive lineman prospect out of Georgia.
Three-star defensive lineman Justin Benton announced that he received an offer from the University of Texas on Thursday. Benton is rated the No. 47 overall prospect in Georgia and the No. 62 defensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
The 6-foot-2 defensive tackle announced his commitment to West Virginia in June. Here’s a full look at his recruiting profile.
Film
Justin Benton’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247Sports
3
–
62
47
Rivals
3
–
18
37
ESPN
3
–
68
57
On3 Consensus
3
550
58
48
247Sports Composite
3
528
61
49
Vitals
Hometown
Covington, GA
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-2
Weight
275
Recruitment
Offered on Oct. 28, 2022
Primary offers
Florida
Arkansas
West Virginia
Texas
Arizona State
Georgia
Florida State
Louisville
Michigan State
Mississippi State
Oregon
Penn State
Tennessee
South Carolina
USC
Virginia Tech
University Of Texas Offered @CoachBoUT @coachchoice @CoachSark @CoachSkelton06 @CoachCamJr pic.twitter.com/G4ZypL7N9y
— Justin Benton ✞ (@JustinB42023) October 28, 2022