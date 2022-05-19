Texas offers in-state 2024 four-star ATH Justin Williams

Four-star athlete Justin Williams picked up an offer from the University of Texas on Wednesday.

The Oak Ridge High School product is viewed as a linebacker at the collegiate level by 247Sports and On3, while Rivals views Williams as a running back.

He is rated the No. 10 linebacker in the country for the 2024 recruiting class, according to On3. Williams is a two-sport athlete in football and track and recently made the move from safety to linebacker.

Texas is the first major program to offer the Conroe native, but many others are likely to follow suit in the coming months.

Film

Justin Williams’ Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State 247Sports 4 180 19 (S) 23 Rivals 4 240 16 (RB) 29 ESPN – – – – On3 Consensus 4 125 10 (LB) 20 247Sports Composite 4 173 15 (S) 24

Vitals

Hometown Conroe, TX Projected Position ATH Height 6-2 Weight 205

Recruitment

Offered on May 18, 2022

No visit scheduled at this time

Primary Offers

Texas

Texas Tech

Houston

Arizona State

South Carolina

SMU

UTSA

UCF

Tulsa

Vanderbilt

Louisville

