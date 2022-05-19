Texas offers in-state 2024 four-star ATH Justin Williams

Breaking News:

Cami Griffin
Four-star athlete Justin Williams picked up an offer from the University of Texas on Wednesday.

The Oak Ridge High School product is viewed as a linebacker at the collegiate level by 247Sports and On3, while Rivals views Williams as a running back.

He is rated the No. 10 linebacker in the country for the 2024 recruiting class, according to On3. Williams is a two-sport athlete in football and track and recently made the move from safety to linebacker.

Texas is the first major program to offer the Conroe native, but many others are likely to follow suit in the coming months.

Film

Justin Williams’ Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247Sports

4

180

19 (S)

23

Rivals

4

240

16 (RB)

29

ESPN

On3 Consensus

4

125

10 (LB)

20

247Sports Composite

4

173

15 (S)

24

 

Vitals

Hometown

Conroe, TX

Projected Position

ATH

Height

6-2

Weight

205

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on May 18, 2022

  • No visit scheduled at this time

Primary Offers

  • Texas

  • Texas Tech

  • Houston

  • Arizona State

  • South Carolina

  • SMU

  • UTSA

  • UCF

  • Tulsa

  • Vanderbilt

  • Louisville

