Texas offers in-state 2024 four-star ATH Justin Williams
Four-star athlete Justin Williams picked up an offer from the University of Texas on Wednesday.
The Oak Ridge High School product is viewed as a linebacker at the collegiate level by 247Sports and On3, while Rivals views Williams as a running back.
He is rated the No. 10 linebacker in the country for the 2024 recruiting class, according to On3. Williams is a two-sport athlete in football and track and recently made the move from safety to linebacker.
Texas is the first major program to offer the Conroe native, but many others are likely to follow suit in the coming months.
Film
Justin Williams’ Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247Sports
4
180
19 (S)
23
Rivals
4
240
16 (RB)
29
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Consensus
4
125
10 (LB)
20
247Sports Composite
4
173
15 (S)
24
Vitals
Hometown
Conroe, TX
Projected Position
ATH
Height
6-2
Weight
205
Recruitment
Offered on May 18, 2022
No visit scheduled at this time
Primary Offers
Texas
Texas Tech
Houston
Arizona State
South Carolina
SMU
UTSA
UCF
Tulsa
Vanderbilt
Louisville
Beyond blessed to receive An offer from the University Of Texas @CoachK_FBCoach @TexasFootball @TexasLonghorns @CoachSark @CoachRob09 @jacorynichols @BHoward_11 @justinallen_13 #Longhorns #Ut #Texasfootball pic.twitter.com/uQvN0iXOM8
— Justin Williams (@Justinwilliamz4) May 18, 2022
1
1