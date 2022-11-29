Texas offers Stanford commit, four-star DL Cameron Brandt
Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis is now targeting four-star Cameron Brandt.
Brandt has been committed to Stanford since July 30 and announced that he received an offer from Texas on Monday. He is rated the No. 21 overall prospect in California and the No. 41 defensive lineman in the country for the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
Considering Stanford head coach David Shaw stepped down just days ago, Texas has an ample opportunity to sway Brandt to Austin.
Film
Cameron Brandt’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247Sports
3
435
51
27
Rivals
3
–
24
28
ESPN
4
–
23
35
On3 Consensus
4
383
47
26
247Sports Composite
4
–
41
21
Vitals
Hometown
Chatsworth, CA
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-4
Weight
260
Recruitment
Offered on Nov. 28, 2022
Current Stanford commit
Primary offers
Stanford
Texas
Michigan
California
USC
Nebraska
Oregon
UCLA
Washington
Arizona
Colorado
After a great talk with @CoachBoUT , I am excited to announce that I have received an offer from the University of Texas #AG2G #Longhorns @SierraCanyonFB @NICO_Trenches @TexasFootball @BrandonHuffman @adamgorney @ChadSimmons_ @GregBiggins pic.twitter.com/WJQ09dgvQU
— C A M (@CameronGBrandt1) November 29, 2022