Texas offers Stanford commit, four-star DL Cameron Brandt

Cami Griffin
·1 min read

Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis is now targeting four-star Cameron Brandt.

Brandt has been committed to Stanford since July 30 and announced that he received an offer from Texas on Monday. He is rated the No. 21 overall prospect in California and the No. 41 defensive lineman in the country for the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

Considering Stanford head coach David Shaw stepped down just days ago, Texas has an ample opportunity to sway Brandt to Austin.

Film

Cameron Brandt’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247Sports

3

435

51

27

Rivals

3

24

28

ESPN

4

23

35

On3 Consensus

4

383

47

26

247Sports Composite

4

41

21

Vitals

Hometown

Chatsworth, CA

Projected Position

DL

Height

6-4

Weight

260

Recruitment

  • Offered on Nov. 28, 2022

  • Current Stanford commit

Primary offers

  • Stanford

  • Texas

  • Michigan

  • California

  • USC

  • Nebraska

  • Oregon

  • UCLA

  • Washington

  • Arizona

  • Colorado

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire

Recommended Stories