Texas offers Stanford commit, four-star DL Cameron Brandt

Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis is now targeting four-star Cameron Brandt.

Brandt has been committed to Stanford since July 30 and announced that he received an offer from Texas on Monday. He is rated the No. 21 overall prospect in California and the No. 41 defensive lineman in the country for the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

Considering Stanford head coach David Shaw stepped down just days ago, Texas has an ample opportunity to sway Brandt to Austin.

Film

Cameron Brandt’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State 247Sports 3 435 51 27 Rivals 3 – 24 28 ESPN 4 – 23 35 On3 Consensus 4 383 47 26 247Sports Composite 4 – 41 21

Vitals

Hometown Chatsworth, CA Projected Position DL Height 6-4 Weight 260

Recruitment

Offered on Nov. 28, 2022

Current Stanford commit

Primary offers

Stanford

Texas

Michigan

California

USC

Nebraska

Oregon

UCLA

Washington

Arizona

Colorado

