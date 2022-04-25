Texas offers rising 2023 defensive lineman Terrance Green
The Texas coaching staff is back on the road to visit with highly touted recruits all over the country.
Defensive line coach Bo Davis extended an offer to three-star versatile defensive lineman Terrance Green on Monday. The Cypress native recorded 40 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries last season for Cy Woods High School.
The 6-foot-5 prospect is rated the No. 49 defensive lineman in the country for the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 55 overall recruit in Texas, according to 247Sports.
On3 projects Green to transition to an offensive tackle at the next level, specifically rating him a four-star prospect at that position. Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports project him to play along the defensive line.
Terrance Green’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247Sports
3
–
49
55
Rivals
3
–
45
–
ESPN
4
297
16
43
On3 Consensus
4
259
20 (OT)
44
247Sports Composite
3
392
52
62
Vitals
Hometown
Cypress, TX
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-5
Weight
265
Recruitment
Received an offer on April 25, 2022
No visit scheduled yet
Primary Offers
Florida
Texas
Michigan State
Miami
Auburn
UNC
USC
Oregon
Cal
Baylor
TCU
AGTG🙏🏾 After a great conversation with @CoachBoUT I’m truly blessed to recieve an offer from the University of Texas🤘🏾!! #HookEm @CoachSark @TexasFootball @CyWoodsFB212 pic.twitter.com/CADzdVkepr
— Terrance Green (@d1_tee0) April 25, 2022
