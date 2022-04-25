Texas offers rising 2023 defensive lineman Terrance Green

Cami Griffin
The Texas coaching staff is back on the road to visit with highly touted recruits all over the country.

Defensive line coach Bo Davis extended an offer to three-star versatile defensive lineman Terrance Green on Monday. The Cypress native recorded 40 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries last season for Cy Woods High School.

The 6-foot-5 prospect is rated the No. 49 defensive lineman in the country for the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 55 overall recruit in Texas, according to 247Sports.

On3 projects Green to transition to an offensive tackle at the next level, specifically rating him a four-star prospect at that position. Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports project him to play along the defensive line.

Terrance Green’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247Sports

3

49

55

Rivals

3

45

ESPN

4

297

16

43

On3 Consensus

4

259

20 (OT)

44

247Sports Composite

3

392

52

62

 

Vitals

Hometown

Cypress, TX

Projected Position

DL

Height

6-5

Weight

265

Recruitment

  • Received an offer on April 25, 2022

  • No visit scheduled yet

Primary Offers

  • Florida

  • Texas

  • Michigan State

  • Miami

  • Auburn

  • UNC

  • USC

  • Oregon

  • Cal

  • Baylor

  • TCU

