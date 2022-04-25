Texas offers rising 2023 defensive lineman Terrance Green

The Texas coaching staff is back on the road to visit with highly touted recruits all over the country.

Defensive line coach Bo Davis extended an offer to three-star versatile defensive lineman Terrance Green on Monday. The Cypress native recorded 40 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries last season for Cy Woods High School.

The 6-foot-5 prospect is rated the No. 49 defensive lineman in the country for the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 55 overall recruit in Texas, according to 247Sports.

On3 projects Green to transition to an offensive tackle at the next level, specifically rating him a four-star prospect at that position. Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports project him to play along the defensive line.

Film

Terrance Green’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State 247Sports 3 – 49 55 Rivals 3 – 45 – ESPN 4 297 16 43 On3 Consensus 4 259 20 (OT) 44 247Sports Composite 3 392 52 62

Vitals

Hometown Cypress, TX Projected Position DL Height 6-5 Weight 265

Recruitment

Received an offer on April 25, 2022

No visit scheduled yet

Primary Offers

Florida

Texas

Michigan State

Miami

Auburn

UNC

USC

Oregon

Cal

Baylor

TCU

