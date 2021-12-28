Texas offers the No. 9 overall player in the transfer portal

Even with multiple contributors returning and eight defensive linemen in their 2022 recruiting class, Texas is still looking to add more talent and depth to the group via the transfer portal.

The front seven was a major issue for Texas last season as they were horrendously exposed every game by opposing teams rushing attacks, and lacked a true sack threat as Ben Davis led the team with 2.5.

Steve Sarkisian and his staff were clearly serious in regards to bringing in upwards of 33 new scholarship players, and are continuing to try to stockpile as much talent as possible.

This was evident by their latest transfer portal offer. Texas extended an offer to defensive end Jared Verse out of the University at Albany.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Texas! pic.twitter.com/bHdxyrBN2w — Jared Verse (@JaredVerse1) December 27, 2021

Per Verse’s Twitter, he has received offers from schools such as Florida, Oklahoma, USC, and Tennessee among many others.

It is no secret why large quantities of Power Five teams are offering Verse, as he established himself as one of the FCS top pass rushers accumulating 52 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss, along with 9.5 sacks. He was also named the CAA Defensive Rookie of the Year due to his strong performance in UAlbany’s shortened spring season.

Verse expressed to 247Sports that he was very grateful for his time at UAlbany, as they were just one of his two offers coming out of high school as he was mainly playing tight end prior to switching positions, but is looking for an opportunity to compete at the highest level in order to make it to the NFL.

He also mentioned what he was looking for in his next destination, and seems like he has the perfect attitude for a Texas team that is in the midst of a culture rebuild, along with a rebuild in general. Here is what he said he is looking for in a school and coach:

“I want to talk to coaches and ask them what they expect from me: Do you want me to be a pass rusher, a four-down guy with 60-plus snaps a game or do you just want me to be a pass rusher?” Verse said. “I can be a 60-down guy. Use me until I’m dog tired and you have to take me out. I have to be able to buy into the coach’s beliefs and see how they are as a team and system. Are you competing for championships? Are you making players better? I also want to see their mindset as a team. Are they trying to hit that next level so they can push me and elevate my game?”

Verse’s strong performances through just 15 career games were enough to garner him the No. 9 overall ranking in the transfer portal, along with being the second highest rated defensive player.

The Longhorns have been active in the portal as they hold the No. 5 transfer class with commits from defensive back Ryan Watts along with quarterback prodigy Quinn Ewers, and are making a push to add the highly touted Verse to that talented duo of transfers.