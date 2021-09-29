Texas offers the No. 1 safety in the nation for the 2023 cycle

The Longhorns are now in the mix for the nation’s top safety prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

Four-star safety Caleb Downs announced on Tuesday that he has received a scholarship offer from the University of Texas. The Mill Creek (Hoschton, GA) product is rated the No. 8 overall recruit in the country for the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports.

He’s received an impressive list of Power Five offers up to this point. Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Florida, LSU, Notre Dame and numerous others have already extended an offer.

Downs is a three-sport athlete in football, baseball and basketball. As a sophomore in 2020, he recorded 57 tackles, 14 pass breakups and four interceptions.

The football talent runs deep in the Downs family. His father, Gary Downs, is a former NC State and NFL running back. Josh Downs, his brother, is currently a wide receiver at North Carolina.

Rating

Stars Overall Position State 247 4 8 1 2 Rivals 4 77 4 10 ESPN 4 61 3 4 247 Composite 4 40 2 3

Vitals

Hometown Hoschton, GA Projected Position S Height 6-0 Weight 185

Recruitment

Offered on Sept. 28, 2021

Primary Offers

Alabama

Florida State

North Carolina

Texas

Notre Dame

Ohio State

Florida

Clemson

Arkansas

Auburn

Georgia

LSU

Miami

Michigan

Ole Miss

Penn State

Texas A&M

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball predictions at this time

