Texas offers the No. 1 safety in the nation for the 2023 cycle
The Longhorns are now in the mix for the nation’s top safety prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.
Four-star safety Caleb Downs announced on Tuesday that he has received a scholarship offer from the University of Texas. The Mill Creek (Hoschton, GA) product is rated the No. 8 overall recruit in the country for the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports.
He’s received an impressive list of Power Five offers up to this point. Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Florida, LSU, Notre Dame and numerous others have already extended an offer.
Downs is a three-sport athlete in football, baseball and basketball. As a sophomore in 2020, he recorded 57 tackles, 14 pass breakups and four interceptions.
The football talent runs deep in the Downs family. His father, Gary Downs, is a former NC State and NFL running back. Josh Downs, his brother, is currently a wide receiver at North Carolina.
Rating
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247
4
8
1
2
Rivals
4
77
4
10
ESPN
4
61
3
4
247 Composite
4
40
2
3
Vitals
Hometown
Hoschton, GA
Projected Position
S
Height
6-0
Weight
185
Recruitment
Offered on Sept. 28, 2021
Primary Offers
Alabama
Florida State
North Carolina
Texas
Notre Dame
Ohio State
Florida
Clemson
Arkansas
Auburn
Georgia
LSU
Miami
Michigan
Ole Miss
Penn State
Texas A&M
Crystal Ball
No crystal ball predictions at this time
Film
#AGTG Texas offered @Coach_Gideon @MCFootballCoach pic.twitter.com/2rFNS0A8f8
— Caleb Downs (@caleb_downs2) September 28, 2021