Texas offers the No. 1 EDGE prospect in the 2024 recruiting class

Texas has been busy on the recruiting trail within the state of Florida this week.

Two IMG Academy prospects have received an offer from the University of Texas over the last few days. The nation’s No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks, received an offer from the Longhorns on Friday.

Ricks’ new teammate, four-star EDGE Jonathan Echols, picked up an offer from the Horns on the same day.

Echols is rated the No. 1 EDGE in the country for the 2024 class, according to 247Sports. He recently transferred to IMG Academy from Franklin, Georgia to play his junior and senior seasons.

Film

Jonathan Echols Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State 247Sports 4 5 1 3 Rivals 4 82 7 23 ESPN – – – – On3 Consensus 4 29 2 10 247Sports Composite 4 33 4 11

Vitals

Hometown Bradenton, FL Projected Position EDGE Height 6-4 Weight 215

Recruitment

Received offer from Texas on May 6, 2022

No visit scheduled at this time

Primary Offers

Alabama

Arkansas

Texas

Florida

Florida State

Georgia

Miami

LSU

Michigan

Notre Dame

Ohio State

Oklahoma

Ole Miss

Penn State

Tennessee

Texas A&M

Twitter

#AGTG Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Texas!🤘🏾 #HookEm pic.twitter.com/udqY6pJOTf — Jonathan Echols ✪ (@jechols24) May 6, 2022

