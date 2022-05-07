Texas offers the No. 1 EDGE prospect in the 2024 recruiting class

Texas has been busy on the recruiting trail within the state of Florida this week.

Two IMG Academy prospects have received an offer from the University of Texas over the last few days. The nation’s No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks, received an offer from the Longhorns on Friday.

Ricks’ new teammate, four-star EDGE Jonathan Echols, picked up an offer from the Horns on the same day.

Echols is rated the No. 1 EDGE in the country for the 2024 class, according to 247Sports. He recently transferred to IMG Academy from Franklin, Georgia to play his junior and senior seasons.

Jonathan Echols Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247Sports

4

5

1

3

Rivals

4

82

7

23

ESPN

On3 Consensus

4

29

2

10

247Sports Composite

4

33

4

11

Vitals

Hometown

Bradenton, FL

Projected Position

EDGE

Height

6-4

Weight

215

Recruitment

  • Received offer from Texas on May 6, 2022

  • No visit scheduled at this time

Primary Offers

  • Alabama

  • Arkansas

  • Texas

  • Florida

  • Florida State

  • Georgia

  • Miami

  • LSU

  • Michigan

  • Notre Dame

  • Ohio State

  • Oklahoma

  • Ole Miss

  • Penn State

  • Tennessee

  • Texas A&M

