Texas offers the No. 1 EDGE prospect in the 2024 recruiting class
Texas has been busy on the recruiting trail within the state of Florida this week.
Two IMG Academy prospects have received an offer from the University of Texas over the last few days. The nation’s No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks, received an offer from the Longhorns on Friday.
Ricks’ new teammate, four-star EDGE Jonathan Echols, picked up an offer from the Horns on the same day.
Echols is rated the No. 1 EDGE in the country for the 2024 class, according to 247Sports. He recently transferred to IMG Academy from Franklin, Georgia to play his junior and senior seasons.
Film
Jonathan Echols Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247Sports
4
5
1
3
Rivals
4
82
7
23
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Consensus
4
29
2
10
247Sports Composite
4
33
4
11
Vitals
Hometown
Bradenton, FL
Projected Position
EDGE
Height
6-4
Weight
215
Recruitment
Received offer from Texas on May 6, 2022
No visit scheduled at this time
Primary Offers
Alabama
Arkansas
Texas
Florida
Florida State
Georgia
Miami
LSU
Michigan
Notre Dame
Ohio State
Oklahoma
Ole Miss
Penn State
Tennessee
Texas A&M
#AGTG Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Texas!🤘🏾 #HookEm pic.twitter.com/udqY6pJOTf
— Jonathan Echols ✪ (@jechols24) May 6, 2022
