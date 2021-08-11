Texas offers four-star defensive lineman Kelby Collins

Cami Griffin
·1 min read

The Longhorns recently extended an offer to one of the top 2023 prospects from the state of Alabama.

Four-star defensive lineman Kelby Collins announced via Twitter that he received an offer from the University of Texas on Tuesday. On the 247Sports composite, he is rated the No. 5 overall prospect from the state and the No. 13 defensive lineman for the 2023 cycle.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound lineman has earned several impressive Power Five offers including Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Florida, Clemson, and Auburn. In 2020, he compiled 85 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, four sacks and one forced fumble for Gardendale High School.

Take a look at his film and ratings below.

Rating

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247

4

72

16

5

Rivals

4

14

ESPN

4

96

8

8

247 Composite

4

58

13

5

Vitals

Hometown

Gardendale, AL

Projected Position

DL

Height

6-5

Weight

250

Recruitment

  • Offered on August 10, 2021

Primary Offers

  • Alabama

  • Auburn

  • Arkansas

  • Clemson

  • Texas

  • Arizona State

  • Florida

  • Georgia

  • Florida State

  • LSU

  • Mississippi State

  • Ole Miss

  • Tennessee

  • Texas A&M

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball predictions at this time

Film

Twitter

