Texas offers four-star cornerback Daylen Austin out of Long Beach

Since the season concluded with a 22-17 win over Kansas State, the Texas coaching staff has been on the road visiting with recruits.

While much of the attention has been focused on the 2022 class with the early signing period quickly approaching, several new scholarship offers have popped up over the last week for 2023 prospects.

One of those is four-star cornerback Daylen Austin. The Long Beach native is rated the No. 14 overall prospect from the state of California in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

He’s compiled an impressive list of Power Five offers up to this point, including Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Michigan State, and USC.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound playmaker does not have any scheduled visits at this point.

Stars Overall Position State 247 4 206 18 14 Rivals 4 184 25 13 ESPN 4 134 15 10 247 Composite 4 167 19 13

Hometown Long Beach, CA Projected Position CB Height 6-1 Weight 180

Offered on Dec. 1, 2021

Alabama

Texas

Georgia

Michigan

Notre Dame

Oregon

Michigan State

USC

Washington

Utah

Arizona State

No crystal ball prediction at this time.

