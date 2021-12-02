Texas offers four-star cornerback Daylen Austin out of Long Beach
Since the season concluded with a 22-17 win over Kansas State, the Texas coaching staff has been on the road visiting with recruits.
While much of the attention has been focused on the 2022 class with the early signing period quickly approaching, several new scholarship offers have popped up over the last week for 2023 prospects.
One of those is four-star cornerback Daylen Austin. The Long Beach native is rated the No. 14 overall prospect from the state of California in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
He’s compiled an impressive list of Power Five offers up to this point, including Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Michigan State, and USC.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound playmaker does not have any scheduled visits at this point.
Rating
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247
4
206
18
14
Rivals
4
184
25
13
ESPN
4
134
15
10
247 Composite
4
167
19
13
Vitals
Hometown
Long Beach, CA
Projected Position
CB
Height
6-1
Weight
180
Recruitment
Offered on Dec. 1, 2021
Primary Offers
Alabama
Texas
Georgia
Michigan
Notre Dame
Oregon
Michigan State
USC
Washington
Utah
Arizona State
Crystal Ball
No crystal ball prediction at this time.
Film
Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Texas 🤘🏽! Thank you! #HookEm pic.twitter.com/aGoMJeZn0V
— DAYLEN AUSTIN 🦇. (@DaylenAustin4) December 1, 2021