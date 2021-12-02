Texas offers four-star cornerback Daylen Austin out of Long Beach

Cami Griffin
·1 min read

Since the season concluded with a 22-17 win over Kansas State, the Texas coaching staff has been on the road visiting with recruits.

While much of the attention has been focused on the 2022 class with the early signing period quickly approaching, several new scholarship offers have popped up over the last week for 2023 prospects.

One of those is four-star cornerback Daylen Austin. The Long Beach native is rated the No. 14 overall prospect from the state of California in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

He’s compiled an impressive list of Power Five offers up to this point, including Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Michigan State, and USC.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound playmaker does not have any scheduled visits at this point.

Rating

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247

4

206

18

14

Rivals

4

184

25

13

ESPN

4

134

15

10

247 Composite

4

167

19

13

Vitals

Hometown

Long Beach, CA

Projected Position

CB

Height

6-1

Weight

180

Recruitment

  • Offered on Dec. 1, 2021

Primary Offers

  • Alabama

  • Texas

  • Georgia

  • Michigan

  • Notre Dame

  • Oregon

  • Michigan State

  • USC

  • Washington

  • Utah

  • Arizona State

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball prediction at this time.

Film

Twitter

