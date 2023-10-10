Texas offers five-star safety, Florida commit Xavier Filsaime

Texas extended an offer to five-star safety Xavier Filsaime on Monday.

Filsaime verbally committed to the Florida Gators back in April, but Steve Sarkisian’s staff is now hoping to flip the elite defensive back and keep him in his home state. The McKinney native is rated the No. 2 safety in the country for the 2024 recruiting class and the No. 7 overall recruit in the state, according to 247Sports.

He also competes in track and field, something Sarkisian’s staff heavily values. Filsaime ran the 100-meter in 10.552 in the spring of 2022. On the football field, he was a Texas District 5-6A first-team selection at safety as a junior.

After attending the Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bowl over the weekend, Filsaime announced the Texas offer.

