Texas offers five-star OT David Sanders, the No. 1 overall player in 2025

Texas is now targeting the top overall player in the 2025 recruiting class.

On Monday, five-star offensive tackle David Sanders announced that he received an offer from the University of Texas. The North Carolina native is rated the No. 1 overall player in the country according to 247Sports.

Sanders stands at 6-foot-6, 255-pounds and has received offers from nearly every major Power Five program. “An athletic offensive tackle prospect with an extremely high ceiling given measurables and movement patterns,” said 247Sports’ Director of Scouting.

Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood has done an incredible job recruiting and developing the position over the last few seasons. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Longhorns emerge as one of the top schools in this recruitment.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire