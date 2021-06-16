Texas offers five-star edge Malik Bryant from Florida

Kevin Borba
·1 min read

On Tuesday, five-star edge Malik Bryant announced via Twitter that the received an offer from the University of Texas.

Bryant is rated the No. 12 overall prospect in the country and the No. 4 player in the state of Florida in the 2023 recruiting class according to 247Sports. The Orlando native currently attends Florida powerhouse IMG Academy.

Bryant was named a MaxPreps Sophomore All-American. He started for an IMG Academy team that went 8-0 and finished ranked No. 1 in the MaxPreps Xcellent Top25. During his freshman season at Orlando Jones, Bryant totaled 78 tackles and 14 sacks in 14 games.

Bryant will attract interest from just about every Power Five program and he has already compiled roughly 30 offers from schools such as Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, Florida, and Ohio State.

Rating

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247

4

16

3

4

Rivals

4

18

ESPN

247 Composite

5

12

2

4

Vitals

Hometown

Orlando, Florida

Projected Position

Edge

Height

6-2

Weight

235

Recruitment

  • Offered on June 15, 2021

Primary Offers

  • Texas

  • Alabama

  • Florida

  • Ohio State

  • Clemson

  • Arizona State

  • Florida State

  • LSU

  • Miami

  • Michigan

  • Notre Dame

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball predictions at this time

