Texas offers dynamic four-star athlete Cedric Baxter Jr.
On Tuesday, four-star athlete Cedric Baxter Jr. announced via Twitter that he received a scholarship offer from Texas.
Baxter is a top 100 prospect in the 2023 class and the No. 23 overall recruit from the state of Florida according to 247Sports. He is a multifaceted player that has seen snaps at running back, defensive back, and linebacker. The Orlando native attends Edgewater High School and has accumulated over 700 yards rushing and seven rushing touchdowns in his two varsity seasons.
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound versatile playmaker is a former Florida State commit and has compiled nearly 30 offers from programs such as Auburn, Florida State, Florida, Miami, and Notre Dame.
Rating
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247
4
98
12
23
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Orlando, Florida
Projected Position
Athlete
Height
6-1
Weight
215
Recruitment
Offered on June 15, 2021
Primary Offers
Texas
Florida State
Florida
Auburn
Notre Dame
Ole Miss
South Carolina
Auburn
Stanford
UCF
Crystal Ball
No crystal ball predictions
Film
✞
Extremely blessed to receive a(n) from The University Of Texas#HookEm 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/82JPn5XHVt
— Cedric “C4” Baxter Jr (@CedricBaxterJr1) June 15, 2021