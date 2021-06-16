Texas offers dynamic four-star athlete Cedric Baxter Jr.

On Tuesday, four-star athlete Cedric Baxter Jr. announced via Twitter that he received a scholarship offer from Texas.

Baxter is a top 100 prospect in the 2023 class and the No. 23 overall recruit from the state of Florida according to 247Sports. He is a multifaceted player that has seen snaps at running back, defensive back, and linebacker. The Orlando native attends Edgewater High School and has accumulated over 700 yards rushing and seven rushing touchdowns in his two varsity seasons.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound versatile playmaker is a former Florida State commit and has compiled nearly 30 offers from programs such as Auburn, Florida State, Florida, Miami, and Notre Dame.

Rating

Stars Overall Position State 247 4 98 12 23 Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Orlando, Florida Projected Position Athlete Height 6-1 Weight 215

Recruitment

Offered on June 15, 2021

Primary Offers

Texas

Florida State

Florida

Auburn

Notre Dame

Ole Miss

South Carolina

Auburn

Stanford

UCF

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball predictions

Film

Twitter