Texas offers dynamic four-star athlete Cedric Baxter Jr.

Kevin Borba
·1 min read

On Tuesday, four-star athlete Cedric Baxter Jr. announced via Twitter that he received a scholarship offer from Texas.

Baxter is a top 100 prospect in the 2023 class and the No. 23 overall recruit from the state of Florida according to 247Sports. He is a multifaceted player that has seen snaps at running back, defensive back, and linebacker. The Orlando native attends Edgewater High School and has accumulated over 700 yards rushing and seven rushing touchdowns in his two varsity seasons.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound versatile playmaker is a former Florida State commit and has compiled nearly 30 offers from programs such as Auburn, Florida State, Florida, Miami, and Notre Dame.

Rating

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247

4

98

12

23

Rivals

ESPN

247 Composite

Vitals

Hometown

Orlando, Florida

Projected Position

Athlete

Height

6-1

Weight

215

Recruitment

  • Offered on June 15, 2021

Primary Offers

  • Texas

  • Florida State

  • Florida

  • Auburn

  • Notre Dame

  • Ole Miss

  • South Carolina

  • Auburn

  • Stanford

  • UCF

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball predictions

Film

Twitter

Recommended Stories