Texas offers 2025 tight end, Southlake Carroll product Jack VanDorselaer
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Steve SarkisianAmerican football player and coach
Texas extended a slew of offers over the weekend.
Many top prospects from the next few recruiting classes were in Austin participating in a Texas football camp. Southlake Carroll tight end Jack VanDorselaer was one of the many to officially receive an offer from the Longhorns.
Texas becomes just the third program to extend an offer to the young prospect up to this point. Although it’s a bit too early for ratings, VanDorselaer is expected to become one of the most sought after tight ends in the 2025 class.
VanDorselaer thanked Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and tight ends coach Jeff Banks for the offer via Twitter over the weekend.
Film
Jack VanDorselaer’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247Sports
–
–
–
–
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Consensus
–
–
–
–
247Sports Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Southlake, TX
Projected Position
TE
Height
6-4
Weight
225
Recruitment
Offered on June 11, 2022
Attended Texas football camp on same day
Primary Offers
Texas
Colorado
Incarnate Word
After a great camp I am blessed to receive a scholarship offer from The University of Texas! #HookEm #ThisIsTexas 🤘🏼🔥
Thank you @CoachJeffBanks & @CoachSark!!@SLC_Recruiting @coachrdodge @CoachTibbitts @TexasFootball pic.twitter.com/9Ld812nVA3
— Jack VanDorselaer (@JackVanD85) June 12, 2022
1
1