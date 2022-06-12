Texas offers 2025 tight end, Southlake Carroll product Jack VanDorselaer

Cami Griffin
·1 min read
Texas extended a slew of offers over the weekend.

Many top prospects from the next few recruiting classes were in Austin participating in a Texas football camp. Southlake Carroll tight end Jack VanDorselaer was one of the many to officially receive an offer from the Longhorns.

Texas becomes just the third program to extend an offer to the young prospect up to this point. Although it’s a bit too early for ratings, VanDorselaer is expected to become one of the most sought after tight ends in the 2025 class.

VanDorselaer thanked Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and tight ends coach Jeff Banks for the offer via Twitter over the weekend.

Film

Jack VanDorselaer’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247Sports

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Consensus

247Sports Composite

Vitals

Hometown

Southlake, TX

Projected Position

TE

Height

6-4

Weight

225

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on June 11, 2022

  • Attended Texas football camp on same day

Primary Offers

  • Texas

  • Colorado

  • Incarnate Word

Twitter

1

1

