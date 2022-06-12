Texas offers 2025 tight end, Southlake Carroll product Jack VanDorselaer

Texas extended a slew of offers over the weekend.

Many top prospects from the next few recruiting classes were in Austin participating in a Texas football camp. Southlake Carroll tight end Jack VanDorselaer was one of the many to officially receive an offer from the Longhorns.

Texas becomes just the third program to extend an offer to the young prospect up to this point. Although it’s a bit too early for ratings, VanDorselaer is expected to become one of the most sought after tight ends in the 2025 class.

VanDorselaer thanked Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and tight ends coach Jeff Banks for the offer via Twitter over the weekend.

Film

Jack VanDorselaer’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State 247Sports – – – – Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Consensus – – – – 247Sports Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Southlake, TX Projected Position TE Height 6-4 Weight 225

Recruitment

Offered on June 11, 2022

Attended Texas football camp on same day

Primary Offers

Texas

Colorado

Incarnate Word

Twitter

