Texas offers 2025 four-star WR Dorian Brew, the No. 1 recruit in Ohio

Chris Jackson has hit the ground running on the recruiting trail as Texas’ new wide receivers coach this offseason.

The Longhorns have recently offered several wide receivers from the 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes. The most recent offer was extended to four-star wide receiver Dorian Brew on March 28.

Brew is rated the No. 1 overall prospect in Ohio and the No. 8 wide receiver in the country for the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound playmaker also runs track for Northmont High School and clocked a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash.

The heavy favorite in Brew’s recruitment appears to be Notre Dame at the moment.

