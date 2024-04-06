Texas offers 2025 four-star LB Landon McComber

Four-star linebacker Landon McComber announced via social media that he received an offer from Texas on Friday.

McComber is rated the No. 40 linebacker in the country for the 2025 recruiting class and the No. 6 overall recruit in Nevada, according to 247Sports composite.

He’s compiled an impressive list of offers from Power Five programs including Tennessee, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Michigan, USC and Notre Dame.

“After a great talk with Coach Nansen, I am extremely grateful and blessed to say that I have received an offer to the University of Texas,” McComber stated.

Texas’ 2025 class currently consists of five commits led by four-star defensive lineman Lance Jackson and four-star quarterback KJ Lacey.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire