Texas offers 2025 four-star DL Antonio Coleman

One of the top recruits in Alabama received an offer from Texas on Monday.

Four-star defensive lineman Antonio Coleman revealed via Twitter that he received an offer from the Longhorns. Coleman is rated the No. 7 defensive lineman in the country for the 2025 recruiting class and the No. 9 overall prospect in Alabama, according to 247Sports composite.

The Saraland product has compiled an impressive group of offers thus far including Clemson, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Auburn, Alabama, Penn State, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Tennessee.

It’s worth noting that Coleman attends the same high school as Texas’ latest commit, four-star quarterback KJ Lacey.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire