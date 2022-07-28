Texas offers 2024 tight end Michael Smith out of Georgia
Steve Sarkisian and his Texas staff are killing it on the recruiting trail for the 2023 cycle. The Longhorns sit inside the top five in the team recruiting ranks, but the Horns are already getting a jump start on the class of 2024.
Texas has sent out an offer to four-star tight end Michael Smith out of Savannah, Georgia.
247Sports composite list Smith as the No. 6 tight end in the nation and the No. 133 overall prospect in his class.
Smith took home first team all-district while hauling in 42 passes for 684 yards and nine scores. He is a two-sport athlete who excels on the basketball court during the offseason.
The junior has picked up nearly 20 offers and is catching the attention of some of the premier programs across the country.
Film
Michael Smith’s Recruiting Profile
1
1
p
p
e
e
T
T
h
h
Rating
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247Sports
4
128
6
21
Rivals
4
179
6
30
ESPN
4
–
–
–
On3 Consensus
4
150
7
27
247Sports Composite
4
133
6
22
Vitals
Hometown
Savannah, Georgia
Projected Position
TE
Height
6-4
Weight
225
Recruitment
Offered on July 27
Primary Offers
Arkansas
Miami
UCF
Florida
Florida State
Michigan
Michigan State
Ohio State
Pitt
Texas
Tennessee
Louisville
Blessed to Receive an Offer from the University of Texas @coachchoice #HookEm pic.twitter.com/WIhFthEpPf
— ★ Michael Smith ★ (@ayeemikee1_) July 27, 2022
