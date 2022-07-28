Texas offers 2024 tight end Michael Smith out of Georgia

Steve Sarkisian and his Texas staff are killing it on the recruiting trail for the 2023 cycle. The Longhorns sit inside the top five in the team recruiting ranks, but the Horns are already getting a jump start on the class of 2024.

Texas has sent out an offer to four-star tight end Michael Smith out of Savannah, Georgia.

247Sports composite list Smith as the No. 6 tight end in the nation and the No. 133 overall prospect in his class.

Smith took home first team all-district while hauling in 42 passes for 684 yards and nine scores. He is a two-sport athlete who excels on the basketball court during the offseason.

The junior has picked up nearly 20 offers and is catching the attention of some of the premier programs across the country.

Film

Michael Smith’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall Position State 247Sports 4 128 6 21 Rivals 4 179 6 30 ESPN 4 – – – On3 Consensus 4 150 7 27 247Sports Composite 4 133 6 22

Vitals

Hometown Savannah, Georgia Projected Position TE Height 6-4 Weight 225

Recruitment

Offered on July 27

Primary Offers

Arkansas

Miami

UCF

Florida

Florida State

Michigan

Michigan State

Ohio State

Pitt

Texas

Tennessee

Louisville

Twitter

Blessed to Receive an Offer from the University of Texas @coachchoice #HookEm pic.twitter.com/WIhFthEpPf — ★ Michael Smith ★ (@ayeemikee1_) July 27, 2022

1

1