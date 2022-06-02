Texas offers 2024 four-star running back out of Alabama

The Longhorns extended an offer to another explosive playmaker on the offensive side of the ball.

Four-star running back J’Marion Burnette announced that he received an offer from the University of Texas on Wednesday. The Alabama native is rated the No. 7 running back in the country for the 2024 recruiting class, according to On3.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound rusher has compiled an impressive list of Power Five offers up to this point including Alabama, Florida State, Auburn and Arkansas among others.

The Crimson Tide appear to be the favorite in his recruitment per On3’s recruiting prediction machine, with Auburn and Oregon in the mix.

Here’s a look at Burnette’s film and recruiting profile.

Stars Overall Position State 247Sports 4 238 11 13 Rivals 4 91 9 4 ESPN – – – – On3 Consensus 4 116 7 7 247Sports Composite – – – –

Hometown Andalusia, AL Projected Position RB Height 6-1 Weight 210

Offered on June 1, 2022

No visit scheduled at this time

Alabama

Texas

Arkansas

Auburn

Florida State

Michigan

Oregon

Tennessee

Jackson State

USF

Louisville

Blessed to receive an offer from The University Of Texas🤘…#HookEm pic.twitter.com/AZPJV0nQ37 — J'Marion ‘‘Phat’’ Burnette (@JMarionBurnette) June 1, 2022

