Texas offers 2024 four-star running back out of Alabama

Cami Griffin
The Longhorns extended an offer to another explosive playmaker on the offensive side of the ball.

Four-star running back J’Marion Burnette announced that he received an offer from the University of Texas on Wednesday. The Alabama native is rated the No. 7 running back in the country for the 2024 recruiting class, according to On3.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound rusher has compiled an impressive list of Power Five offers up to this point including Alabama, Florida State, Auburn and Arkansas among others.

The Crimson Tide appear to be the favorite in his recruitment per On3’s recruiting prediction machine, with Auburn and Oregon in the mix.

Here’s a look at Burnette’s film and recruiting profile.

Film

J’Marion Burnette’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247Sports

4

238

11

13

Rivals

4

91

9

4

ESPN

On3 Consensus

4

116

7

7

247Sports Composite

Vitals

Hometown

Andalusia, AL

Projected Position

RB

Height

6-1

Weight

210

Recruitment

  • Offered on June 1, 2022

  • No visit scheduled at this time

Primary offers

  • Alabama

  • Texas

  • Arkansas

  • Auburn

  • Florida State

  • Michigan

  • Oregon

  • Tennessee

  • Jackson State

  • USF

  • Louisville

