Texas offers 2024 four-star running back out of Alabama
The Longhorns extended an offer to another explosive playmaker on the offensive side of the ball.
Four-star running back J’Marion Burnette announced that he received an offer from the University of Texas on Wednesday. The Alabama native is rated the No. 7 running back in the country for the 2024 recruiting class, according to On3.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound rusher has compiled an impressive list of Power Five offers up to this point including Alabama, Florida State, Auburn and Arkansas among others.
The Crimson Tide appear to be the favorite in his recruitment per On3’s recruiting prediction machine, with Auburn and Oregon in the mix.
Here’s a look at Burnette’s film and recruiting profile.
Film
J’Marion Burnette’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247Sports
4
238
11
13
Rivals
4
91
9
4
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Consensus
4
116
7
7
247Sports Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Andalusia, AL
Projected Position
RB
Height
6-1
Weight
210
Recruitment
Offered on June 1, 2022
No visit scheduled at this time
Primary offers
Alabama
Texas
Arkansas
Auburn
Florida State
Michigan
Oregon
Tennessee
Jackson State
USF
Louisville
Woah😳…
Blessed to receive an offer from The University Of Texas🤘…#HookEm pic.twitter.com/AZPJV0nQ37
— J'Marion ‘‘Phat’’ Burnette (@JMarionBurnette) June 1, 2022
1
1