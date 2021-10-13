Texas offers 2024 four-star edge rusher Zina Umeozulu

The Longhorns are in dire need of talent on the defensive line and have been hitting that position extremely hard in the recruiting ranks.

Texas’ defensive line does not have a Joseph Ossai on the roster this year, or a player that can control the line of scrimmage and generate consistent pressure on the quarterback.

Luckily for the Longhorns, defensive line coach Bo Davis has been in his bag when it comes to recruiting. He has already secured seven defensive line commits in the 2022 class, and he and the rest of the staff are already looking for the top players at the position in the 2023 and 2024 cycle as well.

The latest target is four-star edge rusher Zina Umeozulu. Texas extended an offer to the Allen, Texas native on Wednesday, and he is currently rated the No. 2 edge rusher in the country and the No. 4 overall prospect in the state for the 2024 class, according to 247Sports.

Rating

Stars Overall Position State 247 4 25 2 4 Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Allen, Texas Projected Position EDGE Height 6-4 Weight 210

Recruitment

Offered on Oct. 13, 2021

Offers

Baylor

Florida

LSU

Oklahoma State

Texas

USC

UTSA

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball predictions at this time

Film

Twitter