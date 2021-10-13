Texas offers 2024 four-star edge rusher Zina Umeozulu
The Longhorns are in dire need of talent on the defensive line and have been hitting that position extremely hard in the recruiting ranks.
Texas’ defensive line does not have a Joseph Ossai on the roster this year, or a player that can control the line of scrimmage and generate consistent pressure on the quarterback.
Luckily for the Longhorns, defensive line coach Bo Davis has been in his bag when it comes to recruiting. He has already secured seven defensive line commits in the 2022 class, and he and the rest of the staff are already looking for the top players at the position in the 2023 and 2024 cycle as well.
The latest target is four-star edge rusher Zina Umeozulu. Texas extended an offer to the Allen, Texas native on Wednesday, and he is currently rated the No. 2 edge rusher in the country and the No. 4 overall prospect in the state for the 2024 class, according to 247Sports.
Rating
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247
4
25
2
4
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Allen, Texas
Projected Position
EDGE
Height
6-4
Weight
210
Recruitment
Offered on Oct. 13, 2021
Offers
Baylor
Florida
LSU
Oklahoma State
Texas
USC
UTSA
Crystal Ball
No crystal ball predictions at this time
Film
#AllGloryToGod Very blessed and thankful to receive an offer from the University Of Texas! 🟠⚪️#HookEm @CoachSark @CoachK_FBCoach @B6Harris @CoachWillBryant @alleneaglesfb pic.twitter.com/jszZWUaY9f
— Zina “ZOO” Umeozulu (@zina_umeozulu) October 13, 2021