Texas offers 2024 four-star DB Peyton Woodyard out of California

Cami Griffin
·1 min read

Texas is now targeting one of the top 2024 prospects from the state of California.

Four-star safety Peyton Woodyard announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he has received an offer from the University of Texas.

The two-sport athlete excels in football and baseball for St. John Bosco High School (Calif.) and has seen an uptick in Power Five offers over the last two months.

Woodyard is rated the No. 2 safety in the 2024 recruiting class and the No. 20 overall prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports.

In November, Notre Dame Insider Tom Loy entered a crystal ball prediction for Woodyard in favor of the Fighting Irish, but there’s still plenty of time left in his recruitment.

Rating

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247

4

20

2

2

Rivals

4

On3 Consensus

4

25

3

4

247 Composite

Vitals

Hometown

Bellflower, CA

Projected Position

S

Height

6-2

Weight

188

Recruitment

  • Offered on Jan. 19, 2022

Primary Offers

  • Alabama

  • Texas

  • Arkansas

  • Florida State

  • Georgia

  • LSU

  • Michigan

  • Nebraska

  • Notre Dame

  • Ohio State

  • Oklahoma

  • Penn State

  • USC

Crystal Ball

Film

Twitter

Recommended Stories