Texas offers 2024 four-star DB Peyton Woodyard out of California

Texas is now targeting one of the top 2024 prospects from the state of California.

Four-star safety Peyton Woodyard announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he has received an offer from the University of Texas.

The two-sport athlete excels in football and baseball for St. John Bosco High School (Calif.) and has seen an uptick in Power Five offers over the last two months.

Woodyard is rated the No. 2 safety in the 2024 recruiting class and the No. 20 overall prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports.

In November, Notre Dame Insider Tom Loy entered a crystal ball prediction for Woodyard in favor of the Fighting Irish, but there’s still plenty of time left in his recruitment.

Rating

Stars Overall Position State 247 4 20 2 2 Rivals 4 – – – On3 Consensus 4 25 3 4 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Bellflower, CA Projected Position S Height 6-2 Weight 188

Recruitment

Offered on Jan. 19, 2022

Primary Offers

Alabama

Texas

Arkansas

Florida State

Georgia

LSU

Michigan

Nebraska

Notre Dame

Ohio State

Oklahoma

Penn State

USC

Crystal Ball

Film

Twitter