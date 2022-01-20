Texas offers 2024 four-star DB Peyton Woodyard out of California
Texas is now targeting one of the top 2024 prospects from the state of California.
Four-star safety Peyton Woodyard announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he has received an offer from the University of Texas.
The two-sport athlete excels in football and baseball for St. John Bosco High School (Calif.) and has seen an uptick in Power Five offers over the last two months.
Woodyard is rated the No. 2 safety in the 2024 recruiting class and the No. 20 overall prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports.
In November, Notre Dame Insider Tom Loy entered a crystal ball prediction for Woodyard in favor of the Fighting Irish, but there’s still plenty of time left in his recruitment.
Rating
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247
4
20
2
2
Rivals
4
–
–
–
On3 Consensus
4
25
3
4
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Bellflower, CA
Projected Position
S
Height
6-2
Weight
188
Recruitment
Offered on Jan. 19, 2022
Primary Offers
Alabama
Texas
Arkansas
Florida State
Georgia
LSU
Michigan
Nebraska
Notre Dame
Ohio State
Oklahoma
Penn State
USC
Crystal Ball
Film
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Texas! Thank you Coach Sark!🤘🏽🧡 #hookem #ijnip pic.twitter.com/RKGoTBIxQM
— Peyton “PeyPey” Woodyard (@peypey_wood) January 19, 2022